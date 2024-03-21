Wales to face Poland in Euro 2024 play-off final after brushing Finland aside

Sailing through: Neco Williams netted a wonderful free-kick as Wales made light work of Finland in Cardiff (AP)

Wales will face Poland for a place at the Euro 2024 finals this summer.

The two sides will go head to head in Cardiff in Tuesday night’s huge ‘Path A’ showpiece in the European Championship play-offs after easily seeing off Finland and Estonia in their respective one-sided semi-final ties.

Wales brushed aside Finland 4-1 in another rousing victory in a high-stakes game on home soil, with David Brooks and Brennan Johnson netting early in each half of Thursday night’s clash.

Neco Williams also notched a brilliant free-kick and substitute Dan James was on target late on as Rob Page’s side eased through despite Teemu Pukki’s effort on the stroke of half-time, with captain Ben Davies also seeing a header ruled out for offside against Joe Rodon.

Wales will surely face a much sterner test on Tuesday as they seek to qualify for a major tournament via the play-offs at home for the second time in a row, with Poland thrashing Estonia to seal their own place in the final.

Przemyslaw Frankowski, Piotr Zielinski, Jakub Piotrowski and Sebastian Szymanski were all on target in Warsaw to go along with an own goal from Karol Mets, with Estonia facing a huge uphill battle after the dismissal of young defender Maksim Paskotsi for two yellow-card offences before the half-hour mark.

Martin Vetkal’s late effort proved a mere consolation for the visitors, who have never qualified for a major tournament in their history.

The winner of a blockbuster showdown between Wales and Poland will be placed alongside France, the Netherlands and Austria in Group D at Euro 2024, opening their campaign against the Dutch in Hamburg on June 16.

More to follow