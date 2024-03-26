Wales vs Poland, Euro 2024 play-off final: today’s kick-off time and TV channel

Wales will be drawn against France, Austria and Netherlands if they come through tonight's game - CameraSport/Ian Cook

Wales play Poland tonight in Cardiff with the winner earning a place at Euro 2024.

Wales qualified for this playoff final when they thrashed Finland 4-1 in Cardiff while the Poles were 5-1 winners over Estonia in the other Path A semi-final.

The visitors’ main threat will be Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 82 times for his country and has 16 goals for Barcelona this season.

When is Wales vs Poland?

Wales host Poland tonight in Cardiff.

What time does it start?

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT, that’s 8.45pm Polish time.

Where is Wales vs Poland taking place?

The two teams will clash at the Cardiff City Stadium, usually home to Cardiff City football club. The capacity is 33,280, of which about 1,900 will be Polish.

In the build-up to the match, both sets of supporters have been specifically told not to bring flares to the fixture. When these two teams played each other in Cardiff in 2022, seven Poland fans were arrested.

How to watch Wales vs Poland on TV

The match will be shown live on S4C, which is the Welsh equivalent of Channel 4. It is also available to watch, anywhere in the UK, on S4C Online (although you’ll need to sign up for a free account to do so).

The alternative is to watch on Viaplay Sports 1, but you will need a paid account to do this.

Alternatively, you can follow all the action via our live blog, with commentary and analysis from our reporters at the ground.

What Euro 2024 group will Wales be in if they qualify?

Should Wales make it through tonight’s game they will join Group D alongside France, Austria and Netherlands.

What are the best odds?

Wales to win: 6/4

Poland to win: 9/4

Odds correct as of March 24

What is the latest news?

By Sam Dean

Joe Allen, who retired from international duty last year, would be warmly welcomed back into the Wales squad should they qualify for Euro 2024, says fellow midfielder Ethan Ampadu.

Allen, now 34, said last week that he would “never say no” if Wales manager Rob Page asked him to return to the international fold for the tournament in Germany.

Story continues

Allen played a pivotal role as Wales reached Euro 2016, Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup. He has started five of Swansea’s last six matches in the Championship and would provide valuable experience for a young Wales team.

“I think if someone was to say no they would be lying,” said Ampadu, when asked if the Wales squad would welcome Allen’s return.

“That is not really down to me, that is down to the gaffer and Joe. I know, I’m sure as you [the media] all would, everyone would welcome him back.”

When asked if he would consider a return earlier this month, Allen said: “Of course if he [Page] asked me I would never say no. But I’ve been saying lately I don’t think a phone call will come.

“There is so much strength in the team – the young players are doing a really good job – and if those guys get us through to Germany, I think they deserve the chance to play in Germany.”

Page has been keen to give more responsibility to younger players following the international retirement of Allen and Gareth Bale.

Ampadu is one of those who has stepped up, and the Leeds midfielder impressed again against Finland. He played alongside Birmingham City teenager Jordan James, who has been a revelation for Wales in recent matches.

