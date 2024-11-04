Wales duo Pyrs and Cox undergo surgery after WXV2

Carys Cox and Gwenllian Pyrs are regular starters for Wales [Huw Evans Agency]

Wales duo Gwenllian Pyrs and Carys Cox have undergone surgery for injuries suffered at WXV2 in October.

Bristol Bears prop Pyrs suffered a neck injury while in South Africa, while Trailfinders centre and wing Cox injured her shoulder.

Both played in all three WXV2 games in Cape Town, with Wales losing to Australia and Italy before beating Japan.

Pyrs and Cox's rehab will be overseen by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and a spokesman from the governing body expects them to be fit for the 2025 Women's Six Nations.