Wales down Republic of Ireland to remain top of Nations League group

Wales stayed top of their Nations League group with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland at the Cardiff City Stadium.

David Brooks headed home from close range after 66 minutes to maintain Wales’ one-point lead over Finland – 2-1 winners in Bulgaria – before the two teams meet in their final Group B4 fixture in Cardiff on Wednesday.

It was Wales’ fourth 1-0 win in the group and leaves Ireland – who had Jeff Hendrick sent off in stoppage time for denying Tyler Roberts a goalscoring opportunity – facing a relegation decider against Bulgaria in Dublin on Wednesday.

But Ireland might feel that Wales should have been reduced to 10 men after 37 minutes when Joe Morrell lashed out at Jayson Molumby.

Both men were booked in the incident but many referees may have chosen to show Morrell the red card instead of yellow for reacting to the Irishman’s shove on him with a petulant kick.

Gareth Bale was back from injury to lead a Wales side unbeaten in nine competitive games – a sequence stretching back to June 2019.

View photos Gareth Bale was back in the Wales starting line-up (Nick Potts/PA) More

Bale formed a front three with Brooks and Daniel James as Kieffer Moore, so influential in Wales’ fortunes over the past year, was named among the substitutes.

This was the sixth meeting between the two sides since March 2017, and while Wales were in good form Ireland were short on goals and confidence.

It was a year and a day since their last win – a friendly victory over New Zealand – and Stephen Kenny’s side had gone eight hours of football without scoring.

View photos Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland had gone eight hours without a goal (Nick Potts/PA) More

With David McGoldrick recently retired from international football, and Aaron Connolly and Callum Robinson absent for one reason or another, Kenny was short on attacking options and plumped for Norwich teenager Adam Idah to lead the line.

Ireland’s start, however, belied their recent results and Robbie Brady’s second-minute free-kick almost led to a shock lead.

Shane Duffy was unmarked at the far post but the defender could not get a clean contact on the cross and it drifted harmlessly wide.

Ten minutes to go until the break. James McClean is the latest player to force Danny Ward into making a save 35' | Wales 0-0 Ireland#WALIRL | #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/EC6buTeMP8 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 15, 2020

Story continues