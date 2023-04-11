Wales' deaf rugby teams move from 'shocking' accommodation

Wales' deaf rugby teams paid extra money to move to a hostel after being provided with "shocking" accommodation during the World Cup in Argentina.

Wales' men and women were both crowned World Deaf Rugby Sevens World Cup champions in Cordoba.

Pictures from the accommodation showed holes in mattresses and stained pillow cases.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said it fully supported the team's decision to change accommodation.

The chairman of the Wales Deaf Rugby Union, Tyrone Hughes, described the situation as "a joke".

"We had to move our players out of the accommodation into a hotel, which was a cost, but at the end of the day these are amateur players, it's not been paid for them," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

"They've paid or found sponsorship to get there.

"The accommodation was shocking. When I was sent the photos, I thought it was a joke."

In a post on Twitter, Wales Deaf Rugby said: "When we arrived at the athletes' village, the accommodation was unacceptable.

"The players took their own decision to move to a hostel at a cost of £85 each. We hadn't budgeted for additional accommodation and so want to raise additional funds to cover the costs retrospectively.

"It is such a shame as Cordoba was a welcome host and the people lovely. It's not reflective of the overall experience."

Despite their struggles with accommodation, Mr Hughes said the "proof [was] in the pudding" as the players "knuckled down" to win both the men's and women's titles.

"This Welsh deaf women's team have only been around since just before Covid," he said.

"I've been involved as chairman for four or five months, and when I first saw the team training, the development from that point and to see them on TV winning that championship is amazing. I'm lost for words."

The team is hoping to raise an extra £10,000 to cover the unexpected additional costs.

A fundraising page said each player and coach had already spent £1,625 each on flights, hotels, transfers, insurance and player registrations.

The team is not directly funded by the WRU, which said it does support the organisation as part of its commitment to the community game.

Mr Hughes added: "I think it cost £78,000 to get both teams there, and it took the WRU everything we had to get them there.

"It would be nice to think in the near future we could claw something back, so we can carry on our commitment to future fixtures."

This year's tournament was the first time Wales women had reached the final and they saw off England 32-0 on Sunday.

Wales' men successfully defended their title against Australia, as a 20-5 victory sealed a third successive title.

The WRU said: "We are fully supportive of their decision to move to new accommodation and have asked for a full breakdown of additional costs with a view to giving further help in this instance and in advance of the upcoming XVs fixtures against England in May.

"All of Welsh rugby was delighted to see Wales deaf men's and women's teams lift the World Championship trophies this weekend, a huge congratulations to all involved in this historic double achievement."

World Deaf Rugby and Union Rugby Sordos Argentina, who were involved in organising the tournament, have both been approached for comment.