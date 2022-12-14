The Wales children look grown-up in Prince William and Kate's new Christmas card

Matt Porteous

The Prince and Princess of Wales' have just released their annual family Christmas card, as has become tradition for them at this time of year.

In the candid photo, released via their official social media accounts, William and Kate are seen walking through a garden in Norfolk – potentially at their home, Anmer Hall – with their three children.

Kate looks classic in a semi-sheer white blouse with a floral pattern and long sleeves, styled casually with dark blue skinny jeans and white trainers.

The rest of the Wales family also took a casual, low-key approach, with Prince William opting for a navy Ralph Lauren shirt with a pair of classic blue jeans, a black belt, and navy running shoes.



"Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card," the Prince and Princess of Wales captioned their post.

Prince George, 9, mimicked his father in a blue Ralph Lauren polo, navy shorts, and matching shoes. Princess Charlotte, 7, looked sweet in a denim one-piece embroidered with red strawberries at the top, and navy trainers. And the youngest Wales child, Prince Louis, 4, coordinated with his brother in blue shorts, wearing his with a striped navy-and-white shirt, and blue trainers with matching ankle socks.

In the photo, all the royals are seen smiling and holding hands while walking toward the camera. The photograph was taken by Matt Porteous, who has captured various moments of the family over the years.

