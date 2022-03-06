From Wales to New Brunswick: Artifact of Second World War crash comes home

·5 min read
This 1939 Canadian quarter was found in the 1980s at the site where New Brunswick RCAF pilot Ivan Trafford crashed his Spitfire aircraft in 1941. The coin was returned to Trafford&#39;s family late last month. (Submitted by David Trafford - image credit)
This 1939 Canadian quarter was found in the 1980s at the site where New Brunswick RCAF pilot Ivan Trafford crashed his Spitfire aircraft in 1941. The coin was returned to Trafford's family late last month. (Submitted by David Trafford - image credit)

David Trafford never met his Uncle Ivan.

He was born almost two decades after Ivan, then a young RCAF pilot, crashed his fighter aircraft and was killed during a training exercise near Cardiff, Wales.

But, David said, he has always felt a connection with the man.

"He was always my hero," he said in an interview from his home in Florenceville-Bristol, his voice cracking with emotion, "So whenever I faced adversity in my life, I would think, you know, like 'What would Ian do?'"

David Trafford/Facebook
David Trafford/Facebook

"He wouldn't shirk from his responsibilities. He wouldn't, you know. He would always stand up for those beneath him, you know, so I tried to, I guess, maybe emulate those characteristics, even though I'd never met the man."

It led David Trafford to serve in the navy, and then to continue to serve his community as a paramedic.

So when he received a Facebook message from a man in the U.K. about an artifact found at the site where his uncle's plane crashed, it was an emotional moment.

Raised on a farm in Connell, near Centreville, N.B., Ivan Trafford was in Wales training to fly Spitfires in November 1941.

He had enlisted the year before, and in a letter home had mused about the decision to serve and the danger he was facing.

"If I must pay the big price, it'll be OK," he wrote.

"I'll be happy and feel highly favoured to know that I, just one-fifth of the family, was the one chosen, and I was ready and capable of paying the necessary price for the guarantee of the other four-fifths of the family's future, freedom and happiness."

On Nov. 7, 1941, Trafford lost control of his aircraft and crashed on Caerphilly Mountain.

His remains were interred in a nearby cemetery.

Chris Lloyd
Chris Lloyd

"Unbelievable," said David Trafford. "It's — I don't know how to explain it."

About two months ago, he got a Facebook message from Ian Hodgkiss.

Hodgkiss is a member of an aviation history group in the U.K., and he saw a short film posted online about the Caerphilly Mountain crash.

Hodgkiss said the crash site had been visited in the 1980s by a man he knew named Huw Trivett, who took a metal detector with him.

And what he found near the top of a rather remote Welsh mountain was a Canadian quarter, dated 1939.

Chris Lloyd
Chris Lloyd

"Being an older gentleman, he's not on Facebook or anything like that," Trafford saidi of Trivett. "So he wanted me to write to him.

"So I wrote him a letter and requested the coin be returned to the family, and two or three weeks later, it came in the mail."

It's a bit tarnished having spent some 40 years underground, and it is slightly bent.

But it's a treasure for David Trafford.

Submitted by David Trafford
Submitted by David Trafford

"I would think that it would be that that coin had been with him and that he'd had it with him that day. That's extremely emotional to me," Trafford said.

"I really don't know how to explain it, but I will tell you when the coin came and I held it in my hand, it was an emotional thing that came over me. It's inexplicable, really. It really is.

"Perhaps he carried that coin with him as a little reminder of Canada, you know, and that it was with him that day. November 7th, 1941."

For Chris Lloyd, the Welsh filmmaker and history buff who made the short film about the crash and helped connect the coin's finder with David Trafford, it's a fitting epilogue to the story.

Chris Lloyd
Chris Lloyd

"I can't help but think it was in his pocket the last time he was in Canada," Lloyd said in an interview from his home in Cardiff.

"I think we've all done it — keep a little piece of home with you, something to hold on to.

"What a lovely thing to have happened that the coin has made its way home again, even though he wasn't able to do so himself."

Lloyd said he has no plans to make any additions to his film.

"I kind of like how the film has started a conversation … it's gone beyond the film now."

But he does wonder, given the film has received more than 80,000 views online, if this is the end of the story.

"I think 'Whatever next? Will there be another chapter?'"

Submitted by David Trafford
Submitted by David Trafford

The coin is now in David Trafford's home, not far from the farm where his Uncle Ivan was raised.

It's tucked into the corner of a photograph of a baby-faced Ivan in his uniform, smiling broadly.

And David marvels at the many small connections that had to occur to bring it back home.

"I don't think this could have happened without the internet," Trafford said, "Without Facebook or the way people communicate today, because I never would have known about the coin. I never would have known about Huw Trivett or Ian Hodgkiss or any of them, right?

"So it's absolutely amazing that this has come full circle, for that coin was in the ground for 40 years and then kept for another 40 years by Huw and then returned to me and the family."

"Yeah, it's an incredible story."

