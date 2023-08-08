Wales’ Anglophobic government is driving its economy into the ground

Wales’ devolved administration spends too much time on virtue-signalling, show-boating, and trying to create dividing lines with Westminster - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images Europe

It could be the weather. It could be the cost of living crisis, or an itching to leave UK soil after months of lockdown. Or it might be that officials in Westminster are deliberately conspiring to make sure it does as badly as possible.

Various different explanations have been given for the figures published last week, which showed tourism in Wales collapsing over the last three years. And yet, there is a far simpler explanation. The Welsh Assembly’s regime of high taxes, state control and an anti-English attitude have made the country as welcoming to visitors as Snake Island.

In reality, Wales has been busily destroying what should be one of its biggest industries, and impoverishing itself in the process. It may not be long before the rest of the economy follows.

This should be a golden period for the Welsh tourism industry. Heat waves have turned much of the Mediterranean into a cauldron. Crowded airports and the rising cost of flying have made foreign travel less attractive for many. Fears over climate change have encouraged some to holiday somewhere closer to home.

And, of course, with its long stretches of stunning coastline, dramatic mountains, its climbing, lakes and hills, as well as hundreds of beautiful villages and dramatic castles, Wales is among the most attractive places to visit in Europe. Tourism should be a major industry – one that is growing all the time, creating lots of well-paid jobs and raising bountiful tax revenue in the process.

But that is not what is happening. According to figures released by the Welsh government last week, there were 33pc fewer inbound visitors to the country in 2022 compared to 2019, and the amount they spent was down by 24pc. Tourism matters to Wales PLC: it accounted for 5pc of Welsh GDP prior to the pandemic, and employs 12pc of the workforce.

In 2021, GDP per capita in Wales was £25,665 compared with £33,745 for the UK as a whole. Charities have warned that child poverty across North Wales in particular has risen continuously over the last few years.

Tourism should be a major source of income. So what has gone wrong? In a report for the BBC, local officials and business blamed the weather and the cost of living crisis, while Plaid Cmyru, the nationalist party, rather predictably blamed the English.

“The Welsh and UK Governments have not created a presence for Wales on the world stage,” Plaid’s economy spokesman Luke Fletcher complained. But the weather in Wales has always been a little on the drizzly side, while inflation has impacted individuals and businesses across the country.

It is surely the devolved administration’s narrow-minded, anti-foreigner policies that have done the most damage to Wales’s reputation as a place to go on holiday. Place names have been changed to Welsh, which might placate modern-day progressives or anglophobes, but will baffle the 82pc of the Welsh population who don’t speak the language. Bannau Brycheiniog doesn’t exactly trip off the tongue in the way that the Brecon Beacons once did.

It has imposed steep taxes on second home owners, while Government legislation introduced in 2022 requires holiday homes to be let for 182 days per year. Council tax for second homes increased by up to 300pc in April, a ratcheting of the original levy introduced in 2017.

Welsh holiday home crackdown

Many have been forced to put their homes on the market, leaving properties sitting empty in some of Wales’s most popular and picturesque destinations. Businesses which depend on second home-ownership are struggling.

Worse, the Assembly has passed legislation for a “tourism tax” which could see overnight visitors pay a levy on top of their holiday costs. It claims the measure would allow for “more sustainable tourism”, but opponents have rightly warned that it could clobber visitors who are already cutting back due to higher bills.

A default speed limit of 20 miles per hour on restricted roads is about to be imposed, to help “safeguard the environment for future generations”. Major road building projects have been scrapped. Plans for a third Menai Strait crossing have been shelved. The list goes on and on.

How second home council tax premiums differ across Britain today

It hasn’t quite put up armed checkpoints on the Severn Bridge in the name of net zero, or imposed a Welsh-language test on anyone landing at Cardiff airport. But it is probably only a matter of time. With such unwelcoming measures, is it any wonder people might not want to visit anymore?

This disregard for tourists and the tourism industry is emblematic of a wider issue. The devolved administration spends too much time on virtue-signalling, show-boating, and trying to create dividing lines with Westminster. It does so at the expense of helping small businesses, promoting the economy, creating new jobs, or welcoming foreigners and investors.

The UK has plenty of economic challenges, and will need many reforms before it can start growing again. But one of the main ones should be reversing the catastrophe of devolution.

The empty cafes and holiday homes of the stunning coastline of Anglesey or Pembrokeshire should be evidence enough of that. This is an industry that should be thriving over summer, but the Welsh government is killing it off.

Left to its own devices, it may kill what little else remains of the country’s wider economy as well.

