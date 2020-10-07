Man left with 45% burns had to wait two hours for ambulance

Chris Williams-Ellis was left with terrible burns after a fire broke out as he worked on a car. (Wales News)

An ambulance service has apologised after a man who suffered 45% burns was made to wait two hours for help.

Chris Williams-Ellis was working on a car in a mechanic pit at his family home in Corwen, Denbighshire, when it caught fire.

His partner, Catherine Stewart, managed to pull him away but it took various people to make several calls before an ambulance arrived, despite there being two stations within five miles of the home.

He remains in a coma in intensive care and faces a “long time” in hospital.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said the delay was “unacceptable”, apologised for the lengthy wait and pledged to conclude a full investigation.

Williams-Ellis, a self-employed classic car restorer, was badly burned in the fire, and at one stage was given a 50/50 chance of surviving.

He was taken to Whiston Hospital, Merseyside, and underwent skin grafts but later transferred to Wythenshawe Hospital in Greater Manchester after developing pneumonia.

There, he was placed on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine to take over his heart and lung functions.

The fire destroyed the barn Chris had been working in, as well as vehicles and tools.

Stewart believes the fire in the property’s barn started after “something unknown” caused a spark.

“Chris has been fighting hard and he has now been removed from this life support, but still in a coma in intensive care and just recently underwent skin grafts to repair his worst burns on his arms and hands.

“He will be in hospital for a long time to receive ongoing treatment and rehabilitation.”

Williams-Ellis’s mother Philomene said neighbours also had to phone the emergency services but her son was helped “only when someone got in touch with the air ambulance who managed to get there in 20 minutes”.

“His skin was hanging off, he couldn’t breathe and had no pain relief. No one knew what was the best thing to do, and he was there in agony for all those hours.”

