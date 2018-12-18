Wale praises crowd after Track World Cup triumph

L-R John Archibald, Dan Bigham, Ashton Lambie and Jonny Wale

Jonny Wale admitted he didn’t have the nerve to look at his opponents as he and the HUUB Wattbike team powered to team pursuit glory at the TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup.

Wale, Dan Bigham, Ashton Lambie and John Archibald sent the home crowds into raptures with a stunning display to beat a talented and canny Belgian outfit in the final at London’s Lee Valley VeloPark.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Their victory under the Friday night lights prompted them to sport their now trademark winning cowboy hats.

But Wale, who normally leads the Derby-based domestic outfit out from the gates, revealed he did not chance a glance at the Belgians in the final moments of the thrilling gold-medal encounter with the margin of victory so fine.

“I’m the one that does an early turn and pulls off. I literally do not look, I don’t want to see what’s happening,” said the Scot.

“I saw the Belgians coming around for the last lap and I thought ‘they’re awfully close’.”

The HUUB team crossed the finish line in 3:59.609, timing their surge from behind the Belgians to perfection despite being behind for most of the race.

And 27-year-old Wale added the reception and roar of the fervent home support en route to their triumph gave them a reminder of what the hard work at ungodly hours is all about.

“When we did the Suisse Cycling Challenge we nicked a cowboy hat from the VIP lounge and it’s been a victory hat ever since. If we win a race, get the cowboy hats out,” he explained.

“I’ve been moaning all year because you go to the World Cup in Paris and there’s not many people [in support] and you come here and it’s amazing.

“Those 7am sessions when it’s dark, this is what you do it for so it’s amazing to come here and actualise our goals.”

Story continues

The next TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup on UK boards takes place at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow from 8-10 November 2019. Sign up now at bit.ly/NextStopGlasgow to access tickets before they go on sale to the general public.