Waldo Cortes-Acosta calls for Mohammed Usman after UFC Fight Night 215, fight outside Apex

LAS VEGAS – Waldo Cortes-Acosta has a few requests for the UFC.

The UFC heavyweight has a couple of things in mind following his second win inside the octagon. Cortes-Acosta (9-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) defeated Chase Sherman (16-11 MMA, 4-10 UFC) by unanimous decision in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 215. It was his second fight in just 21 days after he made his debut for the promotion last month at UFC Fight Night 213.

Cortes-Acosta has an opponent in mind for his return, and that’s Kamaru Usman’s brother, Mohammed.

‘I’ve said it. I want Mohammed Usman,” Cortes-Acosta told reporters, including MMA Junkie. “I want him. I want him. I don’t know what’s happening, but I want him.”

But Cortes-Acosta’s requests don’t stop there. Having fought twice at the UFC Apex, the unbeaten heavyweight would like to experience fighting with a crowd, and he sees fitting the last pay-per-view of 2022 – UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“I’m anxious to see the people going crazy, chanting ‘Salsita Boy’ and going crazy,” Cortes-Acosta said. “I want to see that. I want to feel that motivation from people whenever they’re chanting my name.”

