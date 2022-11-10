Waldencast plc, Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Waldencast plc.
·20 min read
Waldencast plc.
Waldencast plc.

  • Q3 2022 Net Sales of $78.9 million

  • Q3 2022 Gross margin of 62.4% and adjusted gross margin of 71.9%

  • Q3 2022 Net loss of $16.8 million

  • Q3 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $15.3 million, or 19.4% of net sales

  • Company reaffirms guidance

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waldencast plc, (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast”), a global multi-brand beauty and wellness platform, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Michel Brousset, Waldencast Founder and CEO, said: “We are pleased with our third quarter performance, which continued the positive momentum for our brands from the first half of the year, highlighted by increased sales and profitability. We are excited about our opportunities as we enter the final quarter of the year, and while cognizant of the broader macro-economic environment, the beauty category remains strong. In addition, our business and our brands continue to deliver strong growth and profitability, which is reflected in our reaffirmation of guidance. Our long-term ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness multi-brand platform by scaling the next generation of high growth purpose driven brands. We look forward to delivering on this objective for the benefit of all Waldencast stakeholders.”

Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (1)

Business Combination

On July 27, 2022 (the “Closing Date”), Waldencast consummated the business combination with Obagi Global Holdings Limited (“Obagi Skincare”) and Milk Makeup LLC (“Milk Makeup”). In accounting for the business combination, Waldencast was deemed to be the accounting acquirer, and Obagi Skincare was deemed to be the predecessor entity for purposes of financial reporting. Under the acquisition method of accounting, Waldencast’s assets and liabilities retained their carrying values and the assets and liabilities associated with Obagi Skincare and Milk Makeup were recorded at their fair values measured as of the acquisition date, which created a new basis of accounting.

Basis of Presentation

When reading our financial statements, you should note there is a clear division between the “predecessor” periods that include financials up to the Closing Date and “successor” periods that include all periods after the acquisition date. The predecessor and successor results shown are not comparable, as the successor period includes the consolidated financial statements of Waldencast, Obagi Skincare, and Milk Makeup, whereas the predecessor period includes only Obagi Skincare’s financial statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (UNAUDITED) (1)

U.S. Dollars (in thousands)

 

Successor (Waldencast)

 

 

Predecessor (Obagi)

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

Period from July 28 to September 30

 

 

Period from July 1 to July 27

 

Period from July 1 to September 30

 

Net revenue

$

73,445

 

 

$

2,834

 

$

58,510

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold (2)

 

27,505

 

 

 

980

 

 

12,668

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

45,940

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

38,667

 

 

 

6,921

 

 

35,099

 

Research and development

 

1,404

 

 

 

331

 

 

2,496

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

10,935

 

 

 

1,080

 

 

3,565

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

51,006

 

 

 

9,312

 

 

53,828

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating (loss) income

 

(5,066

)

 

 

(6,478

)

 

4,682

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

2,321

 

 

 

953

 

 

3,058

 

Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Loan

 

(13

)

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Other expenses, net

 

(724

)

 

 

32

 

 

106

 

Total other expenses—net

 

1,584

 

 

 

985

 

 

3,164

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(6,650

)

 

 

(7,463

)

 

1,518

 

Income tax expense

 

740

 

 

 

153

 

 

164

 

Net (loss) income

$

(7,390

)

 

$

(7,616

)

$

1,354

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

 

257

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders

 

(7,647

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Waldencast is in the process of finalizing its business combination accounting and disposal of the former Obagi China Business (as defined below). All related estimates are subject to change.

(2) The cost of goods sold in the predecessor periods excludes product-related amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation (1) for the period ended September 30, 2022 – Waldencast plc

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

Period from July 28 to September 30 (Successor period)

 

 

Period from July 1 to July 27 (Predecessor period)

 

Three months ended September 30 (Predecessor period)

 

U.S. Dollars (in thousands)

Obagi

Milk

Waldencast Corp.

Waldencast

 

 

Obagi

 

Obagi

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (Loss)

$

3,965

 

$

(2,656

)

$

(8,699

)

$

(7,390

)

 

 

$

(7,616

)

 

$

1,354

 

 

China carve-out

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

340

 

 

 

(1,063

)

 

Adjusted For:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

8,991

 

 

2,987

 

 

-

 

 

11,978

 

 

 

 

1,080

 

 

 

3,565

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

2,321

 

 

2,321

 

 

 

 

945

 

 

 

3,058

 

 

Income tax expense

 

740

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

740

 

 

 

 

153

 

 

 

164

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

2,048

 

 

254

 

 

850

 

 

3,152

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

Transaction costs

 

1,002

 

 

135

 

 

3,610

 

 

4,747

 

 

 

 

1,968

 

 

 

649

 

 

Inventory fair value adjustment

 

2,782

 

 

1,558

 

 

-

 

 

4,340

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

Impact of China related party sales

 

155

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

155

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

Foreign currency transaction

 

(287

)

 

(415

)

 

-

 

 

(702

)

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

-

 

 

Disposal of assets

 

-

 

 

(3

)

 

-

 

 

(3

)

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

-

 

 

Restructuring costs

 

20

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

78

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

19,416

 

$

1,860

 

$

(1,918

)

$

19,358

 

 

 

$

(3,089

)

 

$

7,805

 

 

Net Sales

$

57,576

 

$

15,869

 

$

-

 

$

73,445

 

 

 

$

2,834

 

 

$

58,510

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA %

 

33.7

%

 

11.7

%

N/A

 

26.4

%

 

 

 

-109.0

%

 

 

13.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Waldencast is in the process of finalizing its business combination accounting and disposal of the former Obagi China Business (as defined below). All related estimates are subject to change.

Third Quarter Highlights

As the predecessor and successor results are not comparable, the Company presented the comparative quarterly results that combine the predecessor and post-acquisition periods for Obagi Skincare and the pre and post-acquisition periods for Milk Makeup. Under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the periods prior to and subsequent to the acquisition date should not be combined, and Milk Makeup’s pre-acquisition period should not be included. Management believes these non-GAAP comparative quarterly results provide a perspective on the on-going performance of the combined companies’ operations.

The Company also separately reports financial results on the basis of adjusted gross margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Obagi Skincare (1)

  • Obagi Skincare recorded net sales of $60.4 million, an increase of 3.2% from the same period in the prior year and an increase of 12.1% on a comparable basis

    • The increase of 12.1% on a comparable basis excludes sales related to the former Obagi China business, which was not acquired by Waldencast (the “Obagi China Business”). The distribution of Obagi Skincare’s products in China has remained under ownership of Cedarwalk Skincare Limited, Obagi Skincare’s former owners, who have entered into a licensing and distribution agreement with Waldencast.

    • Q3 2022 Net sales of $60.4 million includes $55.9 million of comparable sales and $4.5 million of sales related to its former Obagi China Business

    • Q3 2021 Net sales of $58.5 million includes $49.9 million of comparable sales and $8.6 million of sales related to its former Obagi China Business

  • Obagi Skincare gross margin of 64.9% and adjusted gross margin of 75.0%, compared to gross margin of 76.3% and adjusted gross margin of 74.8% in the prior year

    • Q3 2022 adjusted gross margin excludes $2.8 million related to the inventory fair value step-up and $0.2 million related to its former Obagi China Business

    • Q3 2021 adjusted gross margin excludes $7.3 million related to its former Obagi China Business

  • Obagi Skincare’s net loss of $3.7 million, compared to net income of $1.4 million in the prior year, reflects $19.6 million of transaction costs and other non-cash items

  • Obagi Skincare’s adjusted EBITDA of $16.3 million (27.0% of net sales), an increase of 109.2%, was primarily driven by robust comparable sales and strong operational leverage

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

U.S. Dollars (in thousands)

Period from July 28 to September 30 (Post-acquisition period)

 

 

Period from July 1 to July 27 (Predecessor period)

 

Three months ended September 30 (Predecessor + Post-acquisition period)

 

Three months ended September 30 (Predecessor period)

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales

$

57,576

 

 

 

 

$

2,834

 

 

 

$

60,410

 

 

 

$

58,510

 

 

 

3.2

%

 

Gross Margin

$

37,735

 

65.5

%

 

 

$

1,499

 

52.9

%

 

$

39,234

 

64.9

%

 

$

44,621

 

76.3

%

 

-12.1

%

 

Adjusted Gross Margin

$

40,362

 

76.0

%

 

 

$

1,578

 

56.0

%

 

$

41,940

 

75.0

%

 

$

37,329

 

74.8

%

 

12.4

%

 

Net Income (Loss)

$

3,965

 

 

 

 

$

(7,616

)

 

 

$

(3,651

)

 

 

$

1,354

 

 

 

-369.6

%

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

19,416

 

33.7

%

 

 

$

(3,089

)

-109.0

%

 

$

16,327

 

27.0

%

 

$

7,805

 

13.3

%

 

109.2

%

 

(1) Waldencast is in the process of finalizing its business combination accounting and disposal of the former Obagi China Business. All related estimates are subject to change.

Milk Makeup (1)

  • Milk Makeup recorded net sales of $18.5 million, an increase of 41.7% from the same period in the prior year

  • Milk Makeup’s gross margin of 54.0% and adjusted gross margin of 62.5%, compared to gross margin and adjusted gross margin of 53.2% in the prior year

    • Q3 2022 Adjusted gross margin excludes $1.6 million related to the inventory fair value step-up

  • Milk Makeup’s net loss of $4.4 million, compared to net loss of $1.8 million in the prior year, reflecting $5.4 million of transaction costs and other non-cash items

  • Milk Makeup’s adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million (5.0% of net sales) compared to $(1.0) million in the prior year, was primarily driven by strong sales growth, expansion in gross margin and operational leverage

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

U.S. Dollars (in thousands)

Period from July 28 to September 30 (Post-acquisition period)

 

 

Period from July 1 to July 27 (Pre-acquisition period)

 

Three months ended September 30 (Pre-acquisition + Post-acquisition period)

 

Three months ended September 30 (Pre-acquisition period)

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales

$

15,869

 

 

 

 

$

2,670

 

 

 

$

18,539

 

 

 

$

13,083

 

 

 

41.7

%

 

Gross Margin

$

8,205

 

51.7

%

 

 

$

1,815

 

68.0

%

 

$

10,020

 

54.0

%

 

$

6,957

 

53.2

%

 

44.0

%

 

Adjusted Gross Margin

$

9,763

 

61.5

%

 

 

$

1,815

 

68.0

%

 

$

11,578

 

62.5

%

 

$

6,957

 

53.2

%

 

66.4

%

 

Net Loss

$

(2,656

)

 

 

 

$

(1,764

)

 

 

$

(4,420

)

 

 

$

(1,836

)

 

 

140.7

%

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,860

 

11.7

%

 

 

$

(930

)

-34.8

%

 

$

930

 

5.0

%

 

$

(1,028

)

-7.9

%

 

NM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Waldencast is in the process of finalizing its business combination accounting. All related estimates are subject to change.

Waldencast Group central expenses – Period from July 28, 2022 to September 30, 2022 (Post-acquisition period)

  • These central expenses result in a net loss of $8.7 million and consists of $3.6 million of transaction costs, $2.3 million of interest expense and $0.9 million of non-cash items.

  • These central expenses result in an adjusted EBITDA of $(1.9) million, reflecting ongoing central overhead.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

Waldencast reaffirms its previously issued outlook for Fiscal 2022 provided on November 15, 2021.

  • Net Sales of $256.3 million

  • Gross profit of $189.8 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $49.6 million

In addition, as of September 30, 2022, there were 114.1 million fully diluted shares outstanding. Waldencast has reserved 3.9 million shares for future issuances of employee incentive awards.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the conference call are invited to dial (646) 307-1963 or (800) 715-9871 for a toll-free number (conference ID: 6198725). The conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://ir.waldencast.com/. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.

Waldencast will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter results ended September 30, 2022, today, November 10, 2022, at 8:30 AM ET. Those interested in participating in the conference call are invited to dial (646) 307-1963 (conference ID: 6198725). International callers may dial (800) 715-9871. The live webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.waldencast.com/. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.

About Waldencast

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands.  Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the business combination with Obagi Skincare and Milk Makeup. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com/.

Obagi Skincare is an industry-leading, advanced skin care line rooted in research and skin biology, refined with a legacy of 30 years’ experience. First known as leaders in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi® products are designed to diminish the appearance of premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. More information about Obagi Skincare is available on the brand’s website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Founded in 2016, Milk Makeup quickly became a cult-favorite among the beauty community for its values of self-expression and inclusion, captured by its signature Live Your Look, its innovative formulas and clean ingredients. The brand creates vegan, cruelty-free, clean formulas from its Milk Makeup HQ in Downtown NYC. Currently, Milk Makeup offers over 300 products through its US website www.MilkMakeup.com, and its retail partners including Sephora in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia and Cult Beauty and Selfridges in the UK.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Waldencast’s outlook and guidance for Fiscal 2022; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," and "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of Waldencast, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include, but are not limited to: (i) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the transactions with Obagi Skincare and Milk Makeup; (ii) changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, (iii) the ability to continue to meet Nasdaq's listing standards; (iv) volatility of Waldencast's securities due to a variety of factors, including Waldencast's inability to implement its business plans or meet or exceed its financial projections and changes; (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; and (vi) the ability of Waldencast to implement its strategic initiatives and continue to innovate Obagi Skincare’s and Milk Makeup’s existing products and anticipate and respond to market trends and changes in consumer preferences.

These and other risks, assumptions and uncertainties are more fully described in the Risk Factors section of our Registration Statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-267053), originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 24, 2022 and as thereafter amended, and in our other documents that we file or furnish with the SEC, which you are encouraged to read. To the extent that COVID-19 adversely affects our business and financial results, it may also have the effect of heightening many of such risk factors.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The degree to which COVID-19 may adversely affect Waldencast’s results and operations, including its ability to achieve its outlook and guidance for Fiscal 2022, will depend on numerous evolving factors and future developments, which are highly uncertain, including, but not limited to, federal, state and local governmental policies and initiatives designed to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and emerging new variants and how quickly and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions can resume. As a result, the impact on Waldencast’s financial and operating results cannot be reasonably estimated with specificity at this time, but the impact could be material Waldencast expressly disclaims any current intention, and assumes no duty, to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Waldencast gives no assurance that the combined company will achieve its expectations.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial information and data contained in this release have not been audited in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and does not conform to Regulation S-X.

Waldencast separately reports financial results on the basis of adjusted gross margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. See the attached tables for a reconciliation of adjusted gross margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to net sales and net income (loss), which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

For Obagi Skincare, adjusted gross margin excludes the sales related to the China distributor under a transition services agreement, the impact of Obagi Skincare's related party sales to the China distributor, and the impact of the inventory fair value step-up as a result of the business combination accounting. For Milk Makeup, adjusted gross margin excludes the impact of the inventory fair value step-up as a result of the business combination accounting.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding the impact of income tax benefit, interest expense, net, depreciation and amortization and the transaction costs, non-cash items, and certain non-recurring income and expense that do not occur regularly as part of the normal activities of Obagi Skincare and Milk Makeup.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

Waldencast believes the non-GAAP measures of adjusted gross margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. Waldencast believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends in comparing its financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. These non-GAAP measures also provide perspective on how Waldencast’s management evaluates and monitors the performance of the business and provides a view on how the on-going operating company performs. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

Comparable net sales for Obagi Skincare in predecessor periods excludes sales related to its former Obagi China business.

Contacts:

Investors
ICR
Allison Malkin/Annie Erner/Nina Weiss
waldencastir@icrinc.com

Media
ICR
Brittney Fraser/Alecia Pulman
waldencast@icrinc.com

Appendix

Adjusted gross margin reconciliation (1) for the period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 – Obagi Skincare

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

U.S. Dollars (in thousands)

Period from July 28 to September 30 (Post-acquisition period)

 

 

Period from July 1 to July 27 (Predecessor period)

 

Three months ended September 30 (Predecessor period)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales

$

57,576

 

 

 

$

2,834

 

 

$

58,510

 

Recurring sales

 

53,118

 

 

 

 

2,816

 

 

 

49,902

 

Obagi China Business carveout

 

-

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

8,608

 

Chinese related party sales

 

4,458

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Cost of goods sold (2)

 

19,841

 

 

 

 

980

 

 

 

12,668

 

Amortization expense (2)

 

-

 

 

 

 

355

 

 

 

1,221

 

Gross Margin

$

37,735

 

 

 

$

1,499

 

 

$

44,621

 

Gross Margin %

 

65.5

%

 

 

 

52.9

%

 

 

76.3

%

Gross Margin Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inventory fair value adjustment

 

(2,782

)

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Obagi China Business carveout

 

-

 

 

 

 

(79

)

 

 

7,292

 

Chinese related party sales

 

155

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Gross Margin

$

40,362

 

 

 

$

1,578

 

 

$

37,329

 

Adjusted Gross Margin %

 

76.0

%

 

 

 

56.0

%

 

 

74.8

%

(% of Recurring sales)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Waldencast is in the process of finalizing its business combination accounting and disposal of the former Obagi China Business. All related estimates are subject to change.

(2) The cost of goods sold in the predecessor periods excludes product-related amortization expense. Product-related amortization expense is included as an adjustment to calculate the gross margin per U.S. GAAP and to be comparable to the successor period.

Adjusted gross margin reconciliation (1) for the period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 – Milk Makeup

 

2022

 

2021

U.S. Dollars (in thousands)

Period from July 28 to September 30 (Post-acquisition period)

 

 

Period from July 1 to July 27 (Pre-acquisition period)

 

Three months ended September 30 (Pre-acquisition period)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales

$

15,869

 

 

 

$

2,670

 

 

$

13,083

 

Cost of goods sold

 

7,664

 

 

 

 

855

 

 

 

6,126

 

Gross Margin

$

8,205

 

 

 

$

1,815

 

 

$

6,957

 

Gross Margin %

 

51.7

%

 

 

 

68.0

%

 

 

53.2

%

Gross Margin Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inventory fair value adjustment

 

(1,558

)

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Gross Margin

$

9,763

 

 

 

$

1,815

 

 

$

6,957

 

Adjusted Gross Margin %

 

61.5

%

 

 

 

68.0

%

 

 

53.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Waldencast is in the process of finalizing its business combination accounting. All related estimates are subject to change.

Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation (1) for the period ended September 30, 2022 – Obagi Skincare

 

2022

 

2021

 

U.S. Dollars (in thousands)

Period from July 28 to September 30 (Post-acquisition period)

 

 

Period from July 1 to July 27 (Predecessor period)

 

Three months ended September 30 (Predecessor period)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (Loss)

$

3,965

 

 

 

$

(7,616

)

 

$

1,354

 

 

China carve-out

 

-

 

 

 

 

340

 

 

 

(1,063

)

 

Adjusted For:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

8,991

 

 

 

 

1,080

 

 

 

3,565

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

-

 

 

 

 

945

 

 

 

3,058

 

 

Income tax expense

 

740

 

 

 

 

153

 

 

 

164

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

2,048

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

Transaction costs

 

1,002

 

 

 

 

1,968

 

 

 

649

 

 

Inventory fair value adjustment

 

2,782

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

Impact of China related party sales

 

155

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

Foreign currency transaction

 

(287

)

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

-

 

 

Disposal of assets

 

-

 

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

-

 

 

Restructuring costs

 

20

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

78

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

19,416

 

 

 

$

(3,089

)

 

$

7,805

 

 

Net Sales

$

57,576

 

 

 

$

2,834

 

 

$

58,510

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA %

 

33.7

%

 

 

 

-109.0

%

 

 

13.3

%

 

(1) Waldencast is in the process of finalizing its business combination accounting and disposal of the former Obagi China Business. All related estimates are subject to change.

Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation (1) for the period ended September 30, 2022 – Milk Makeup

 

2022

 

2021

 

U.S. Dollars (in thousands)

Period from July 28 to September 30 (Post-acquisition period)

 

 

Period from July 1 to July 27 (Pre-acquisition period)

 

Three months ended September 30 (Pre-acquisition period)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Loss

$

(2,656

)

 

 

$

(1,764

)

 

$

(1,836

)

 

Adjusted For:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

2,987

 

 

 

 

272

 

 

 

523

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

-

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

26

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

254

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

125

 

 

Transaction costs

 

135

 

 

 

 

340

 

 

 

-

 

 

Inventory fair value adjustment

 

1,558

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

Foreign currency transaction

 

(415

)

 

 

 

221

 

 

 

16

 

 

Disposal of assets

 

(3

)

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,860

 

 

 

$

(930

)

 

$

(1,028

)

 

Net Sales

$

15,869

 

 

 

$

2,670

 

 

$

13,083

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA %

 

11.7

%

 

 

 

-34.8

%

 

 

-7.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Waldencast is in the process of finalizing its business combination accounting. All related estimates are subject to change.


Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Flyers coach John Tortorella rips Rasmus Ristolainen for poor play

    It sounds like Rasmus Ristolainen is in John Tortorella's doghouse.

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

    MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — The New Jersey Devils are rolling with rookie right-winger Fabian Zetterlund being the latest to take a turn in the spotlight. Zetterlund capped off his first career two-goal game with the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. After letting a 3-1 first period lead slip away, the Devils got a four-on-three in overtime when Elias Lindholm was penalized for interference and they took full advantage with Zetterl

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.