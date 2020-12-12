Walden: snooker bosses must eradicate 'unfair' TV table advantage for top players

Walden is calling on broadcasters to showcase more of the game's lower-ranked players in front of the cameras

Raging Ricky Walden branded snooker broadcasters a ‘joke’ and is calling for radical change to stop the game’s lower-ranked players being discriminated against, writes Will Jennings.

The Chester player lost 5-4 against world No.4 Mark Selby in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Open as he made the step up to the television tables for the first time in the tournament.

Three-time world champion Selby has played all of his matches on the TV tables while Walden, a former world No.6 before suffering a back injury, had navigated his way to the last eight after playing four games away from the cameras in Milton Keynes.

Walden, the world No.39, says differences in conditions handicap lower-ranked players and believes broadcasters should vary matches up to level the playing field.

The 38-year-old fumed: “Going from the outside tables to the TV tables is like a different sport.

“Those guys are playing on that table every single session and I’m coming out from the back because you’re lower ranked, and it’s tough.

“Just mix the games up. There are plenty of good players on the tour, it’s just a joke the way they keep putting the same players on the same TV table all the time.

“It’s like a two-frame difference straight off. That’s how it feels. You’re playing certain shots and you just don’t know how they’re going to react.

“Something has to be done, because when your first game in that environment is in the quarters, it’s a massive advantage to those players. That’s always the way it’s been.

“It’s not sour grapes – I’m not saying I can’t play well out there. It’s hard because Judd [Trump], Ronnie [O’Sullivan] and Mark [Selby] are amazing players and deserve the right for that.

“But there’s great games going on in the back all the time and as soon as those guys get on, they get nudged out by somebody who’s on there all the time.

“I don’t see why they can’t make more of them – make more tables like that and like mini-arenas. That table plays nothing like the back tables. Nothing like them.

“Definitely mix it up. This has been going on for however long I can remember – forever. It’s okay just to take it and say ‘that’s fine’, but it doesn’t seem fair because the same guys are getting the same tables all the time.”

Walden trailed Selby after the 18-time ranking event winner struck two half-centuries and a 135 but the Cheshire player, a three-time major winner himself, teed up a nervy decider with visits of 117 and 74.

But Selby held his nerve as a ninth frame effort of 58 hauled him over the line and kept his Scottish Open title defence alive at the Marshall Arena.

Walden’s run to a third quarter-final in three seasons has catapulted him to next week’s World Grand Prix as he now lies 20th on the one-year ranking list.

The season’s top 32 players will duel it out in the final event of the year and Walden wants to use it as a launchpad for future glory.

“I’m happy and I can take a lot of confidence from it,” he added.

“I’m playing good and I feel like I can play better. I feel as though that’s around the corner and I’m looking forward to next week now.

“I was nowhere near until I had a good run here so that’s put me in it, which is pleasing. That’s more of a fair environment, as you’re all coming in on the same format.”

