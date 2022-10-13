Walden Biosciences Announces Participation at October Investor Conferences

Walden Biosciences, Inc.

Presentations to highlight transformational, disease-modifying approach to treating kidney diseases

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walden Biosciences, Inc. (Walden), a private, venture-backed biotechnology company focused on transforming the treatment of kidney disease, today announced that Blaine McKee, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Walden Biosciences, will be participating in the following investor conferences during the month of October:



Oppenheimer Healthcare Private Company Showcase: The Next Wave

Format: Company Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Date: October 18, 2022

Company Presentation Time: 1:30 p.m. PST

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Needham Biotech Private Company 1x1 Forum

Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings

Date: October 19, 2022

Location: Virtual



SVB Securities Biopharma Private Company Connect

Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings

Date: October 26-28, 2022

Location: Virtual



About Walden Biosciences

Walden Biosciences is focused on developing breakthrough medicines to treat both rare and common forms of kidney disease. Founded by world-renowned renal experts, Walden is applying novel, multi-disciplinary approaches that directly target the kidneys to prevent damage, slow disease progression, and restore kidney function. Walden’s programs address two novel targets for therapeutic intervention, directly targeting two cell types in the kidney: podocytes and proximal tubular cells. Dysfunction of these cells are critical hallmarks of the majority of renal diseases. Walden’s most advanced program is a humanized antibody that inhibits soluble urokinase plasminogen activating receptor, or suPAR, a pro-inflammatory mediator that causes podocyte dysfunction and renal disease. Walden’s second program is a small molecule that is designed to restore the function of dynamin, an enzyme responsible for the maintenance of the cytoskeletal architecture of podocytes and proximal tubule cells. Both programs offer the promise to deliver disease-modifying, breakthrough therapies to transform the treatment of renal disease. Walden was launched in late 2020 with a $51 million Series A round of financing led by Arch Venture Partners with participation from other leading venture capital firms. For more information, please visit www.waldenbiosciences.com.

Investor Contact:

Stern Investor Relations

Anne Marie Fields

Managing Director

annemarie.fields@sternir.com

Media Contacts

FTI Consulting

Robert Stanislaro

Robert.Stanislaro@fticonsulting.com

-OR-

Helen O’Gorman

Helen.O’Gorman@fticonsulting.com



