Wakefield by-election: Everything you need to know about the crucial vote on June 23

Dominic Penna
·5 min read
Wakefield by-election when is it candidates labour conservative polls nadeem ahmad Red Wall seat Boris Johnson vote confidence - Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
Wakefield by-election when is it candidates labour conservative polls nadeem ahmad Red Wall seat Boris Johnson vote confidence - Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Boris Johnson will face another crucial test on June 23 when a by-election is held in Wakefield.

Voters in West Yorkshire will head to the polls after the departure of the city's previous Conservative MP, Imran Ahmad Khan.

The Conservatives will be anxious to hold on to one of many 'Red Wall' gains they made in traditional Labour territory at the last general election.

Equally, Labour will need to show they can start winning back the loyalty of scores of northern and working-class Britons who abandoned the party in 2019.

Why is there a by-election in Wakefield?

A by-election takes place in a constituency when an MP's seat in the House of Commons becomes vacant between general elections.

This can take place when someone resigns, dies, is declared bankrupt, moves to the House of Lords, or is convicted of a serious criminal offence.

In April, Imran Ahmad Khan - the MP for Wakefield from December 2019 until last month - was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

Imran Ahmad Khan pictured arriving at Southwark Crown Court for sentencing - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Imran Ahmad Khan pictured arriving at Southwark Crown Court for sentencing - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

On May 3, he officially quit his seat after his conviction. He was also expelled by the Conservative Party and has been jailed for 18 months.

What happened last time?

As part of Mr Johnson's 2019 general election landslide, Wakefield elected its first Conservative MP since George Hillman in 1931.

Mr Ahmad Khan defeated Mary Creagh, the Labour candidate who had been the MP for Wakefield since 2005, winning a majority of 3,358.

The Conservatives swept to a landslide victory - winning dozens of seats including Wakefield for the first time in a generation - on a pledge to 'Get Brexit Done' - Ben Stansall/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
The Conservatives swept to a landslide victory - winning dozens of seats including Wakefield for the first time in a generation - on a pledge to 'Get Brexit Done' - Ben Stansall/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Conservatives won 47.3 per cent of the vote, Labour 39.8 per cent, the Brexit Party 6.1 per cent and the Liberal Democrats 3.9 per cent.

But the Tories have since lost some of their national support, with Sir Keir Starmer's party currently leading the opinion polls after years in the wilderness under Jeremy Corbyn.

Who are the candidates?

Listed by surname (in alphabetical order), the candidates are as follows:

  • Nadeem Ahmed, Conservative Party

  • Akef Akbar, Independent

  • Paul Bickerdike, Christian Peoples Alliance

  • Mick Dodgson, Freedom Alliance. Real People. Real Alternative

  • Sir Archibald Stanton Earl 'Eaton, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

  • Jayda Fransen, Independent

  • Jordan James Gaskell, UK Independence Party

  • David John Rowntree Herdson, Yorkshire Party

  • Therese Hirst, English Democrats

  • Christopher Richard Jones, Northern Independence Party

  • Simon Robert Lightwood, Labour Party

  • Jamie Luke Needle, Liberal Democrats

  • Ashley Theo Blue Routh, Green Party

  • Ashlea Simon, Britain First

  • Chris Walsh, Reform UK

Nadeem Ahmed, the Conservative candidate, has been a councillor in Wakefield since 2006 and was described by party chairman Oliver Dowden as "a strong local voice for Wakefield, helping us level up there and across the whole United Kingdom".

Mr Ahmed has backed the Boris Johnson throughout partygate and said he remains a "great asset" to the Conservatives.

Simon Lightwood, the Labour candidate, is a member of the party's national policy forum and works for the NHS. He sits on Yorkshire Labour's regional board.

Labour was accused of breaching its own rules by limiting the number of local party representatives allowed to participate in the shortlisting process, leading the entire executive committee of the local constituency party to walk out in disgust.

Labour insisted local members made the final choice on a "strong champion" for the city.

What could the result mean?

The result of the by-election will be announced in the early hours of June 24.

Depending on the outcome, Wakefield could either be a triumph or a disaster for Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer alike.

A Conservative win would be a major political victory for Mr Johnson after he survived the June 6 confidence vote.

It would renew faith in his leadership across his divided parliamentary party, while also vindicating his claims voters are less "obsessive" about partygate than the media and are still happy with his government's record.

But if the party were to lose, it would signal renewed Tory vulnerability in the 45 'Red Wall' constituencies that turned blue for the first time in a generation in 2019.

There would be questions over whether Mr Johnson can ever fully regain public trust, and about the true success of the 'levelling-up agenda' if northern voters reject the Tories.

Both Sir Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson have plenty riding on the Wakefield result - Toby Melville/PA Wire
Both Sir Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson have plenty riding on the Wakefield result - Toby Melville/PA Wire

A Labour victory would give Sir Keir confidence his party is successfully rebuilding after it fell to its worst postwar general election defeat in 2019.

It would signal voters were regaining trust in Labour policies on issues such as the economy and suggest it could win back dozens of 'Red Wall' seats at the next general election.

However, a Labour loss after a torrid few months for the Tories nationally would raise serious questions about the party's offer to the public.

It would also compound fears about a lack of major keynote policies under Sir Keir to date, and whether he is the best possible leader to take the party into the next general election.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Biden says seeing MBS is part of broader meeting

    STORY: Biden's plans to see the crown prince, known as MBS, are part of his first trip to the Gulf region as president. He has been criticized by U.S. lawmaker, including some from his own Democratic party and human rights advocates, who say the visit is at odds with his promise to put human rights at the heart of U.S. foreign policy. Read full story"I'm not going to meet with MBS. I'm going to an international meeting, and he's going to be part of it," Biden told reporters on Friday when asked how during his Saudi Arabia trip he will handle the topic of the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and critic of the crown prince.The president is traveling to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of King Salman along with eight additional heads of state for the GCC+3 Summit, a spokesperson for the National Security Council said.Biden and U.S. officials will also have a bilateral meeting with King Salman and his team, which will include the crown prince.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Lightning-Avalanche Stanley Cup Final chess match underway

    DENVER (AP) — Jon Cooper told his Tampa Bay Lightning players in the locker room following their Game 1 loss they need to be a lot better to take out the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final. After a day of rest, they got to work figuring out just how to do that. The two-time defending champion Lightning are no strangers to making adjustments and bouncing back in a playoff series. Their biggest test begins with trying to slow down the speedy Avalanche, who have their own tweaks to make in

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard breaks record with gold-medal swim at Para worlds

    Aurélie Rivard can't be stopped. The Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., native won gold in the women's S10 100-metre freestyle at the Para swimming world championships on Friday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard touched in a championship-record time of 59.43 seconds and was the only competitor to crack the one-minute mark. But hasn't all been easy for the superstar swimming at worlds though. She was forced to pull out of the 400m freestyle just 48 hours earlier. "I really pushed through to be able to be