'Wake up, you have to see this!': 77-year-old Oregon man wins $1 million Powerball prize

An Oregon man may have missed winning the second-largest Powerball lottery ever by one number, but he still walked away with a $1 million prize.

77-year-old Thomas Willard told Oregon Lottery officials he only plays when the jackpots grow to large amounts. He purchased his ticket for the Oct. 9 drawing at the 7 Star Convenience Store in Mill City, a small city about 32 miles east of Oregon's capital, Salem.

The convenience store will receive a $100,000 commission for selling a winning ticket.

A winning ticket sold in California from the next drawing on Oct. 11 claimed the $1.76 billion Powerball jackpot.

"At our age, this is just about right," Willard told lottery officials of his win, which he will enjoy with his wife, Nancy, of 49 years.

Nancy was the one who discovered the win, checking their numbers online the morning after the drawing. She initially thought they had won $100,000, but then realized it was the much larger $1 million prize.

"Wake up, you have to see this!" Nancy told her husband.

Players have a year to claim their prize, according to the Oregon Lottery, which also recommend players to consult a trusted financial planner or similar professional in the event of a jackpot win.

