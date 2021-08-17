Wake Republicans reject censure of 2 school board members for mandatory mask vote

The Wake County Republican Party decided not to reprimand two GOP school board members who voted to require that face masks be worn in schools.

In a special Monday meeting, the Wake County Republican Party’s Executive Meeting rejected a motion to censure school board members Karen Carter and Roxie Cash for not making face masks optional.

Earlier this month, the Wake County school board unanimously approved requiring face masks for the new school year that will start next week for most students as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across the country.

The Wake GOP unsuccessfully had backed a petition “to end the mask mandate.”

Mark Cavaliero, first vice chair of the Wake GOP, confirmed Monday night that the censure motion was not approved. But the motion reflects the anger some in the party feel over the school board’s decision.

“As I’m sure you are aware, the recent School Board vote concerning the mask requirement for the upcoming school year was extremely controversial,” Cavaliero wrote in an email last week to both school board members. “Many of our party members are disappointed and angry, and are calling for us to issue a formal censure on the matter.”

Both Carter and Cash have stood by their votes, saying requiring students to wear face masks will reduce the need for as many children to be quarantined and thus miss in-person instruction. County health officials aren’t requiring as long of a quarantine for students who are exposed to COVID-19 at school if they are wearing a mask.

“In short, my actions and votes are guided by what is best for our students, never by what a political party or special interest group demands,” Carter said in a statement issued Friday. “I will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students, teachers, and staff in order to continue full time, in-person learning.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called for universal masking of staff and students at all grade levels, regardless of vaccination status. In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper has recommended that school districts follow that recommendation. He has asked them to require the masks but left it up to the 115 districts to make that decision.

Statewide, 62 school districts are requiring face coverings and 52 have made them optional. On Friday, Cooper, a Democrat, sent a letter to school boards asking them to reconsider their decision not to require masks.

All but one of the North Carolina districts that have made masks optional are in counties won by Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

GOP endorsed both board members

Republicans at the local, state and national level have opposed requiring students and school employees to wear face masks.

School board elections in Wake are non-partisan, meaning candidates don’t run in political party primaries.

But both the Wake County Republican Party and the Wake County Democratic Party have historically endorsed school board candidates.

Last fall, the Wake GOP endorsed Carter and Cash. The other seven members of the nine-person school board are all registered Democrats.

“I’m being told we don’t want politics to play a role in this decision,” Cash said in an interview last week. “The fact that they’re upset with me because I’m a Republican and I didn’t vote the way they wanted is confusing.”

The Wake County Republican Party has a history of censuring GOP elected officials who go against the party line. In February, the Wake GOP and the North Carolina Republican Party censured U.S. Sen. Richard Burr for his vote to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection related to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, The News & Observer previously reported.