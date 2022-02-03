In the wake of police killings, Biden visits New York to discuss combatting gun crime

Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY
·5 min read

President Joe Biden met with New York officials on Thursday to discuss gun violence and honored two NYPD officers who recently died in the line of duty.

Biden said the officers' deaths are a “loss for the nation,” and he outlined his plan to combat gun crime, including more funding for community intervention programs.

“Their futures were cut short by a man with a stolen Glock and a 40 round magazine,” Biden said of officers Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera.

Biden's visit comes amid deepening national concern over public safety and attacks on police officers. New York Mayor Eric Adams and other local officials are asking for federal assistance in curbing the flow of guns into the state, among other new measures.

"The president is here because he knows what the American people want: justice, safety and prosperity," Adams said. "They deserve every bit of it, and he wants to end the gun violence in our city and in our country."

President Joe Biden hands a note to New York City Mayor Eric Adams during a discussion on gun violence strategies, at police headquarters, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ORG XMIT: NYAB213
President Joe Biden hands a note to New York City Mayor Eric Adams during a discussion on gun violence strategies, at police headquarters, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ORG XMIT: NYAB213

A senior administration official said Biden, who spoke with the families of the slain officers, decided to go to New York not just because the city has seen a spike in gun violence, but also because it has deployed strategies the president supports to combat gun crime.

In conjunction with Biden’s visit, the Justice Department announced several new initiatives to help combat gun violence, including a National Ghost Gun Enforcement Initiative to train a small group of prosecutors on enforcement issues in cases involving untraceable weapons without serial numbers.

Attorney General Merrick Garland accompanied Biden on the trip, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also attended the president's meetings.

Biden’s visit comes on the heels of the first police fatalities in New York City in 2022, and amid broader concerns about a nationwide rise in homicides.

Mora and Rivera were shot in Harlem last month after they were called to respond to a domestic disturbance. Rivera, 22, died the night of the shooting. Mora, 27, was taken off life support last week. In total, five New York Police Department officers were shot in January.

No 'surrender': Mayor Eric Adams lays out gun violence plan after NYPD officers killed

Adams, a retired police officer sworn in last month as mayor, last week unveiled a plan to combat gun violence following the attacks on NYPD officers. As part of his strategy, Adams has called for reestablishing controversial anti-crime police units, alleviating a backlog of gun cases in the court system and addressing root causes of violence through all city agencies.

"New Yorkers feel as if a sea of violence is engulfing our city," Adams said in a speech announcing his strategy. "But as your mayor, I promise you, I will not let this happen. We will not surrender our city to the violent few, and we won't go back to the bad old days."

On Thursday, Biden, alongside Garland, Adams and Hochul, met at NYPD headquarters, where the president renewed his call to Congress to pass a budget that would offer $300 million for community policing.

“It's time to fund communities, community police and the people who run to protect them,” the president said.

The president also outlined the Justice Department's new initiatives, which include directing DOJ to send resources to help shut down the "Iron Pipeline," which funnels guns from shops from Southern states like Georgia to Northern states like Pennsylvania and New York.

More: Police attacked in at least 5 states in about a week. Are officers being targeted?

Biden, along with Adams, also visited with leaders of the Community Capacity Development, a community violence intervention program, in Queens to discuss their work addressing gun violence.

From 2019 to 2020, the United States murder rate rose 30%, according to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last year. There also has been a large jump in firearm sales since the start of the pandemic, with Americans buying more guns in 2020 and in 2021 than in previous years.

Lauren-Brooke Eisen, director of the Brennan Center’s Justice Program, said economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic; interruption of family life and services such as after school programs; and increased isolation have contributed to an increase in violent crimes.

“The last couple of years’ increase in violent crime is something we shouldn't downplay,” Eisen said. “But we also need to keep in mind this backdrop, which is that crime is still nowhere near where it was in the late '80s and early '90s.”

Biden last year released a comprehensive plan to tackle gun crime, which included funding to cities through the American Rescue Plan – the COVID-19 stimulus package passed last year – to add more police officers to local departments and to support community violence intervention programs. In addition, the Department of Justice last year launched gun trafficking forces to help reduce firearms violence.

More: 'I can't believe the numbers': Mass shootings, homicide rates, gun sales hit highest levels since 1990s

Despite these efforts, only 36% of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of crime, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released in December. In addition, just 32% of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of gun violence.

Eisen said Biden should stress that the increase in violence in cities such as New York is a side effect of the pandemic, while emphasizing he is “committed to safe communities.”

“It's important that he rejects fearmongering and really stresses that a world of public safety with a more humane criminal legal system is one that's attainable and something that he's committed to helping provide,” she said.

Contributing: Ryan W. Miller

Reach Rebecca Morin at Twitter @RebeccaMorin_

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Crime: Biden visits NY to discuss gun violence after NYPD killings

