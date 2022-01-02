In wake of hazing scandal, Mater Dei president is stepping down

Father Walter E. Jenkins, wearing a red jacket, poses with the Mater Dei High varsity football team after a victory on Nov. 26. (Kyusung Gong)

The president of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana is leaving in the wake of an alleged hazing scandal involving the school's storied football program.

Father Walter E. Jenkins, who started at Mater Dei in July, stepped down from the school at the end of the winter break, according to a letter sent Saturday by Erin Barisano, the superintendent of schools for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange.

Jenkins, a priest, will return to South Bend, Ind., to "take on a new assignment" with his religious order, the Congregation of Holy Cross, Barisano said.

His departure follows weeks of controversy for Mater Dei, its powerhouse football program and longtime head coach Bruce Rollinson. A lawsuit filed in late November by the family of a former football player accused Mater Dei and the Diocese of Orange of trying to cover up a brutal locker room altercation that left the player with a traumatic brain injury.

Mater Dei tried to cover up the boy’s injuries, which also included a broken nose and slurred speech, by not calling paramedics and not contacting his family for 90 minutes, the lawsuit alleged. The Orange County Fire Authority did not dispatch an ambulance to the school that day, according to agency records reviewed by The Times.

Rollinson, who has coached the Monarch football team since 1988, told the father of the injured player that he "would be a millionaire if he got paid $100 every time" he heard about "physical rituals" in the locker room, but later told police he had no knowledge of the game, according to the complaint.

The alleged incident occurred in February, and Jenkins started as president in July. After news of the lawsuit broke, he hired an independent law firm to investigate safety protocols at the school and in the athletic program and said he would make the findings public.

Mater Dei spokeswoman Allison Bergeron said Jenkins was not fired, and that there is "no connection between the litigation and his departure."

"To make such a connection is deeply unfair to Father Jenkins, who served Mater Dei well during his tenure," she said.

Jenkins' departure will not affect the review of safety practices at Mater Dei, which is scheduled to begin this semester, Bergeron said. The law firm that Jenkins hired is based in Sacramento, she said, and is discussing a scope of work and other logistics for the review.

Until a new president is hired, the school will be led by the principal and a team of assistant principals, she said.

"There's absolutely no question that the school and the diocese are committed to school safety regardless of who sits at that desk," Bergeron said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.