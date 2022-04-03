Wake up to a happy home: how to design a feelgood house

Scarlett Conlon and Aimee Farrell
·12 min read

A mirror brightens every room: Emil Humbert, designer

Bringing natural light into darker spaces is always a good starting point when it comes to rethinking a room. Mirrors can make a world of difference. Placing mirrors close to windows, at a perpendicular angle, will reflect light deeper into a room, while bringing a reflection of the outdoors inside. Placing the mirror on the opposite wall also works, creating the illusion of an extra window. Using a mixture of tints and styles creates a soulful atmosphere. We create our own contemporary designs – often in brass – and place them alongside the many antique mirrors from all different periods we find in the flea markets of Paris.
humbertpoyet.com

Display your drinks in style

TAs every decent decorator will tell you, the secret to a feelgood front room is always having a handy place to set your G&T down, wherever you happen to be sitting. Invest in some additional side tables, such as this portable beauty (below) by Beata Heuman, which doubles as a place for books, bijoux objets d’art, an extra lamp or, better still, a handy spot for your own dedicated, mood-lifting minibar.
beataheuman.com

‘See what you are drawn to’: Lucinda Chambers, designer

You needn’t conduct a major overhaul, just a tweak, rearrangement or new addition can change your space. With shelves, imagine you’re creating a collection. Start with the item you love most, and build from there. They needn’t match, but connect through colour, textile or print. I’ve just rearranged my main shelves; they are full of brown and cream midcentury pottery, and lots of white. Don’t be afraid to rummage through the attic to see what might now make a reappearance. I just found my stash of old wooden shoe lasts, now on display. Avoid being a snob, things don’t need to be valuable: see what you’re drawn to at markets, carboots, secondhand. And when you put something down, remember it need not be its resting place. Pieces are in conversation with each other – move them and the topic will change.
collagerie.com

Box clever with better storage

The satisfaction of good storage makes working life more serene and seamlessly productive – meaning you’re happier in the end, too. But rather than going bland or beige, choose something that also brings decorative flair. Harris & Jones have collaborated with British designer Cressida Bell on box files and storage boxes in arresting bold and exuberant designs.

harrisandjones.co.uk

Give your bathroom an upgrade

Think decorative objects, comfort and luxe. Scour Facebook Marketplace for small glass-fronted cabinets that you can tart up with some paint, and line the shelves with colourful wallpaper, or a bobbin-detail wooden shelf that can be wall hung to display both unguents and ornaments. To complete the look, invest in a portable light from Pooky in a pretty colour so that when it comes to working through your nightly routine before bed, you can switch off the harsh spotlights in your bathroom and bask in a soft (read: flattering) glow.
pooky.com

Sketch has ditched its pink walls

Give your living room a lift by following the lead of Parisian queen of colour India Mahdavi. In 2014, the interior designer turned the walls of Sketch’s Gallery restaurant “millennial pink”, making it the most photographed interior in London. Now, she’s reimagined the grand space with a textural, copper-hued de Gournay wallpaper and a paint tone she calls “Mandarin au Lait” that cleverly coordinates with the Yinka Shonibare Dutch wax batik pattern artworks that deck the walls. It’s so warm and delicious-looking it practically glows. Replicate its milky orangeness at home with an approximation of the hue that Mahdavi created in collaboration with paint specialists Mériguet-Carrère in Paris, then frame and hang some of the silk bandanas Shonibare created for the Tate… et voilà! You’ll have your own personal Sketch at home.
meriguet-carrere.com

Get stoned

You’ve heard of the healing power of stones and essential oils, but combining the two is the double-dose way to relax. For a blissed-out start and end to the day, put an amethyst and soothing sodalite set by Norfolk Natural Living at Crouchers on your nightstand. It’s an eco-conscious brand founded by an aromatherapist, with everything ethically sourced.
crouchers.com

Doormats needn’t be dowdy

Give your hallway an easy refresh by dispensing with tired old brush mats that have lost their lustre. Instead, indulge your bolder tastes with a bright and breezy HAY design that signals the fashionability of stripes. Clash, or coordinate, with your existing decor for a mood-boosting walk over the threshold.
hay.dk/en-gb

A tulipiere is blooming marvellous

Flowers never fail to bring good cheer. Borrowing from the design book of the 18th-century Dutch upper classes, Host Home has given the classic tulipiere vase a modern makeover. Used traditionally to display rare flora and fauna, the tulipiere can be placed on a sideboard, windowsill or shelf in the sightline of your desk. Filled with blooms, it will give you an instant and long-lasting mood elevation.
hosthome.co.uk

Bring in the night sky

Sleep is a national obsession so it makes sense that bed linen resembling the night sky is a thing. Dreamy sheets from Tekla and velvety comforters in midnight hues from Caravane are waiting to help send you into nocturnal bliss.
teklafabrics.com; caravane.co.uk

Frame to enhance: Martin Brudnizki, interior architect

Good art is capable of saying a lot more in an interior than all the curtains, chairs and lamps you spent months selecting. It tells a story, reminding us of the place we bought it and who we were with. When it comes to framing, treat the frame as you would fabric on a chair – it should enhance the work of art. Handmade with natural finishes is nicer than shiny, plastic-looking blacks and whites, and subtle shapes and curves in the moulding can help elevate a piece. The mount is equally important. Forgo conventional white and go for black with photography, or look at the colours in the picture and bring those out. Add further details with linen or gilded inserts.
mbds.com

‘Choose upbeat colours’: Joa Studholme, curator, Farrow & Ball

As we turn our backs on winter, we want to take advantage of longer daylight hours and introduce more upbeat colours to our interiors, along with colours that connect us directly to nature. However, this isn’t just painting walls – think outside the box. Painting your windows in a colour like the lively yellow Babouche will create an instant impact, reflecting light to create a sunny hue. Interior doors leading to an outside space work fantastically well if painted in cheerful colours such as Breakfast Room Green, a botanic shade that invites you into the garden before you have got there. And for something comforting and familiar, why not paint a chequerboard floor in Stone Blue and School House White? It can’t help but make you smile.
farrow-ball.com

Make an entrance and go 1970s

Following a stint at Gucci, the London-based artist and homeware designer Gergei Erdei brilliantly conjures ancient Rome and Greece by way of the 1970s – a decade whose decadent styles are currently making a massive comeback in interiors. Nod to the trend and add an instant splash of colour to your entrance way, with one of his playful art prints that recall 70s travel posters.
gergeierdei.com

‘Reflect how you want to feel’: Rachel Vosper, candle chandler and scent expert

Smell is strongly tied to our emotions, so personalisation is key. Try to choose the right scent to reflect how you want to feel in each room. In the kitchen, fresh and light scents such as Ssage, Llemongrass or Eechinacea work well. For bedrooms, hints of patchouli, amber or sandalwood are sexy and mysterious, and when blended with jasmine or rose they become sensual. Bergamot and orange blossom are the perfect scents for making guests feel welcome. Unsurprisingly, healing and uplifting scents are in demand this year, including sage, known to ease negative feelings.
rachelvosper.com

Feel the rainbow

Designer towels may sound like wedding-list territory or something your parents once saved for when guests came over, but since the bathroom is where most of us start and end our day, indulging in a feelgood set for everyday use is an indulgent mood booster.

Make storage a display feature: Gabrielle Omar, architectural designer

There’s no reason why storage can’t be incorporated into your interior design. If you love something, why place it out of sight and mind? Go for brightly coloured bookshelves to match upholstery and freestanding box shelves – rather than placed against a wall – that help divide areas in a room. Repurposing your old furniture into storage solutions is also worth trying. Transform that old rustic wardrobe into a secret library brimming with books. Wall hooks can show off your scarves, towels and fabrics, and also offer them a home. Peg-board walls offer real versatility, storing anything from kitchenware to clothes, and can be reconfigured as your needs change.
spotthisspace.com

Develop a tidying routine: Marie Kondo, author

Find time in your own schedule to tidy. Tidy up in one shot rather than little by little. Intermittent decluttering – donating old clothes every once in a while, or cleaning out storage bins before a move – may provide brief moments of relief, but the clutter will always come back. If you have finished tidying, choose a designated home for each item and get in the habit of putting them back. That will help you easily maintain a tidy space, stopping you from slipping back.
konmari.com

Shake it up and move it around: Laura Jackson, broadcaster and co-founder of Glassette

Simple changes to your furniture and fittings can transform a space without needing a huge budget. As a schoolgirl, I’d move my bedroom furniture around regularly. Shaking up positions can be as powerful as major buys. Rugs go a long way: a large one can feel like having a whole new floor put down. Weaver Green rugs are made from recycled bottles and look beautiful – and they’re well priced, too. I avoid on-trend or adventurous pieces, which will age quickly. If you’re into a trend, such as chequerboard, start with a coaster, cushion cover or lamp shade rather than retiling the entire house.
glassette.com

Benvenuto Italia

Right now, Italian ceramics are to soft furnishings what pasta has long been to the kitchen – an import that is hot. Bettina Ceramica is one of a group of young brands – see also Hot Pottery and Masseria Potenti – responsible for their current popularity and its Pupa lamp base is a statement way to bring the dolce vita to your bedroom.
bettinaceramica.com

Step on it

Bring positive manifestation into your shower or bath time with Christopher Kane’s More Joy mat. The celebrated Scottish designer’s foray into homewares has been a roaring success for bringing a little joy into unexpected places – see also his jute doormats, wall clocks and hot-water bottles.
christopherkane.com

Get the hang of wallpaper

Yes, wallpaper is back in a big way and even though it might be spenny for a whole room, it’s affordable in small spaces. There are many uplifting patterns and prints to choose from: be sure to check out Fee Greening’s new Heraldic fabric paper and Kate Hawkins’s Lucky Leaf design at Common Room.
feegreening.co.uk; commonroom.co

Roll up your napkins

Whether you like your dinner table high-octane or shabby chic, the details make the difference. Look to napkin rings for an instant boost; a tortoiseshell-effect set from Global Explorer or a cherry design from Maison Margaux will look after both ends of the spectrum and make even kitchen roll look refined.
amara.com; maisonmargauxltd.com

Design books to inspire you

Pearl Lowe brings her laid-back style to coastal living with her book Faded Glamour by the Sea (Cico Books, £25) in a celebration of nostalgic splendour that Lowe describes as “a mix of the gloriously decadent yet well-lived in”.

Laura de Barra takes us on a room-by-room tour of the home to understand the function of each space in Décor Galore, The Essential Guide to Styling Your Home (Transworld, £14.59). It’s a great style guide, with tips on how to fold a napkin or fix the shower.

Summer Thornton’s Wonderland: Adventures in Decorating (Rizzoli International, £32.50) is bursting with ideas that demonstrate her flair for the sumptuous and whimsical.

If you want to know the five timeless rules for transforming your home, take a look at A Modern Way to Live by Matt Gibberd (Penguin Life, £16.99). Gibberd is co-founder of website The Modern House and has been poking around pimped and pioneering homes for 15 years.

DIY On a Budget by Toni Trevillion (Transworld, £16.99) is crammed full of decor hacks, tips and tricks to make small tweaks or big changes to your home.

Have a thing for tiles

There’s a reason the hashtag #ihave thisthingwithtiles regularly trends: the interiors world has gone mad for them. From the vertiginous-lined streets of Lisbon to the floors of hazy Mediterranean homes, handpainted and retro-infused tiles are where it’s at right now and no wonder: who wouldn’t want to wake up feeling as if they’re on holiday? Otto Tiles’s selection strikes exactly the right chord.
ottotiles.co.uk

Bring joy with a deep spring clean: Lynsey Crombie, Queen of Clean

In spring-clean mode, always work from the top: start with dry dust and cobwebs on the ceiling and work downwards, or else you’re wasting time. Don’t pressure yourself into a full day of housework – who can be bothered? Simply set yourself a few tasks over time. Make a good playlist, 10 tracks you can dance around to full of gusto. When the music stops, call it a day. And, keep the windows open. If it’s cold, you’ll work hard and fast. Cleaning can change your interior: deep cleaning furniture will bring out a different colour; clearing a lightbulb with a lint roller will change the tones it gives off. Why buy a new sofa when you can scrub that chocolate stain off?
@Lynsey_QueenofClean

Additional interviews by Michael Segalov

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russian lawmakers seek punishment for implementation of sanctions on Russia's territory

    "My colleagues from the State Duma and I have finished the work and on Monday we will introduce amendments to the Criminal Code for the implementation of restrictive measures (sanctions) imposed by foreign states on the territory of the Russian Federation," Andrei Klishas wrote on his Telegram channel. "We look forward to prompt consideration of the amendments by the State Duma."

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • 2022 World Cup draw: Canada lands in Group F with Belgium, Morocco, Croatia

    Canada will square off against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco when the World Cup gets underway in November, and it won’t be easy

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.