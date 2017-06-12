Wake Forest uses 5 homers to beat Florida 8-6 in 11 innings

Wake Forest batter Ben Breazeale (39) celebrates before touching home plate after hitting a walkoff home run in the bottom of the 11th inning of an NCAA college super regional baseball game against Florida, Monday, June 12, 2017, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Ben Breazeale homered twice, including a walk-off shot in the 11th inning, and Wake Forest beat Florida 8-6 Monday to force a deciding game in their best-of-three NCAA super regional.

Breazeale launched a 3-2 pitch off closer Michael Byrne that cleared the 35-foot scoreboard in right field and sent the Demon Deacons into celebration mode.

Wake Forest (43-19) and Florida (46-18) will begin Game 3 at 4:14 p.m., with the winner getting the eighth and final spot in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Demon Deacons scored all their runs on five long balls, no surprise considering they lead the nation in homers with 106.

Gavin Sheets got the scoring started with a three-run homer in the first inning Sunday. Breazeale followed with his first of the game. Johnny Aiello hit solo shots in consecutive plate appearances Sunday and Monday.

The game was postponed Sunday night after a lengthy rain delay.