Wake Forest started the trend. Now, other ACC teams are all-in on the transfer portal

Luke DeCock
·6 min read

It may have been unexpected, but everyone could see what transfers Alondes Williams and Jake LaRavia (among others) did for Wake Forest a year ago, injecting not only skill but wisdom into an otherwise disjointed roster.

So when N.C. State and Pittsburgh followed the same path this offseason, jumping deep into the transfer portal to add multiple veteran players — every ACC team added at least one transfer, some more than others — Demon Deacons coach Steve Forbes wasn’t exactly surprised to see them follow his lead.

“Good for those guys if they can improve the roster,” Forbes said. “Because improving the roster improves the league.”

There have always been schools that bounced in and out of the transfer portal like Doctor Who in the Tardis. Fred Hoiberg was a magician at Iowa State (he’s had less luck at Nebraska, but he’s also not an outlier anymore). Others relied heavily on junior-college transfers, as Forbes did at East Tennessee State. The traditional ACC powerhouses have always looked down on those methods. They built their rosters with blue-chip freshmen. Their academic standards didn’t allow any old transfer to wander onto campus.

But college basketball is a copycat sport, just like the NBA or NFL, and not only was Forbes able to conjure an NCAA tournament-worthy team and ACC player of the year out of thin air, he did it at one of the oldest-school ACC schools.

It’s probably a stretch to say Wake Forest’s success made what N.C. State and Pittsburgh did this offseason possible, but it’s also not totally unrelated.

North Carolina’s Pete Nance (32) reacts as reserve players try to break the century mark in the final minute of play against Johnson C. Smith on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Pete Nance (32) reacts as reserve players try to break the century mark in the final minute of play against Johnson C. Smith on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

You can, in 2022, rebuild your roster overnight through what’s essentially free agency. Some are dipping into the well, like Miami’s NIL-cash fueled addition of Nijel Pack, or trying to catch lightning in a bottle again — is North Carolina’s Pete Nance the next Brady Manek? — but N.C. State and Pittsburgh in particular went the hardest, each bringing in at least three veteran rotation players, plug-and-play starters expected to contribute from Day 1 with lots of miles on the odometer.

“That’s something we didn’t have last year,” N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said.

Like Jeff Capel at Pitt, Keatts has tried to build with freshmen at N.C. State, the traditional way, with a few impact transfers — like Devon Daniels — mixed in. But for whatever reason, whether it was the threat of NCAA sanctions hanging overhead or brain drain on his staff, it didn’t work. Now he’s not only upgraded his staff on the fly, but surrounded the incandescent but still raw talent of Terquavion Smith with veterans from across the country.

Keatts wanted more depth, so he could go back to pressing and running and going nine or 10 deep the way he did his first few years at N.C. State. But more than turning the clock back, he wanted to spin it forward, to get not just better, but older.

From Mississippi, Jarkel Joiner. From La Salle, Jack Clark. From Winthrop, D.J. Burns. From Utah, Dusan Mahorcic.

N.C. State’s Jack Clark (5) passes the ball as Lees-McRae’s Drew Gardner (25) during the first half of N.C. State’s exhibition game against Lees-McRae at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Jack Clark (5) passes the ball as Lees-McRae’s Drew Gardner (25) during the first half of N.C. State’s exhibition game against Lees-McRae at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Smith’s still going to be asked to carry the scoring load, but he’ll have an entirely new surrounding cast. And instead of having another inexperienced player next to him in the departed Dereon Seabron, it’ll be the SEC-hardened Joiner, who as Keatts says, “will let Terquavion be Terquavion.”

“In this league, you know that when you start freshmen and sophomores in the backcourt, it’s hard to win,” Keatts said. “We’ve got an older guy who’s been through it. Played in the SEC. Tough. Really good defender. He’s a voice in the locker room. He’s our hardest-working guy.”

The wholesale renovations to the Wolfpack’s roster stand out, but everyone’s relying on transfers to some degree. North Carolina struck gold with Manek and struck out with Dawson Garcia last year. The Tar Heels will try again this season — in that same spot, the modern so-called stretch-4 that second-year UNC coach Hubert Davis has embraced — with Northwestern transfer Nance, who Davis swears should be playing in the NBA instead of Chapel Hill.

“On tape you can only do so much. I knew he was exactly what we needed,” Davis said. “And then you combine spending time with him and the relationships, and how he interacts with the other players, just the way he knows how to play the game. I’m shocked he’s not in the NBA. When you talk about the prototypical big guy now, a big that can shoot, pass, dribble, defend 1 through 5 and can move, I can’t believe he’s with us.”

And Duke added well-traveled swingman Jacob Grandison and a Northwestern transfer of its own in depth forward Ryan Young to its usual roster of one guy who’s back (Jeremy Roach) and a bunch of incoming freshmen, most of whom are knocking on the NBA’s door (Dereck Lively II, Dariq Whitehead and a cast of thousands).

Duke’s Jacob Grandison (13) drives by Mark Mitchell (25) during the Blue-White scrimmage during Duke’s Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke’s Jacob Grandison (13) drives by Mark Mitchell (25) during the Blue-White scrimmage during Duke’s Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

The head coach may have changed, but that part of the strategy has not. Which means Grandison — Holy Cross, Illinois — is not only 6 years older than his newest teammates, but has spent more time in college than they might combined.

“I’ve got a lot to offer,” Grandison said. “I’ve been around the block. Experience is key. I’m a veteran basketball player in college. I’ve been in some very tough games. Been on huge stages. Played in front of 20,000 people. Played at the mid-major level. Played against one of our other grad transfers.”

Forbes, meanwhile, is back in the same place he was last November: Wondering just how good a rebuilt roster can be. This one’s younger, which he hopes means it will stay together, so he’s not back in this same place next November.

“I think it’s hard for the fans,” Forbes said. “Fans have the mentality, they want to see these guys for four years. I do too! But it ain’t the world we live in, bub.”

Never miss a Luke DeCock column. Sign up at tinyurl.com/lukeslatest to have them delivered directly to your email inbox as soon as they post.

Luke DeCock’s Latest: Never miss a column on the Canes, ACC or other Triangle sports

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women sacrifice for the cause en route to Rugby World Cup semifinal

    Canada has lived up to its ranking of third in the world by making the final four at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, with No. 1 England awaiting it in the semifinal this weekend. The Canadian women have got there the hard way, putting day jobs aside and fundraising to pay bills while England players are on professional contracts from the Rugby Football Union, their governing body. The Canadians say their commitment to the cause has only brought them closer, on and off the field. "A lot of th

  • Nelson leads Isles to 4th straight win, 3-1 over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist to lead the New York Islanders past the Blackhawks 3-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win after Chicago starting goalie Alex Stalock left early in the first period with an undisclosed injury. Anders Lee also scored and Zach Parise added an empty-netter for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves and lost a bid for his second shutout in three starts when Jonathan Toews scored a power-play goal on a deflection midway through the third p

  • Canada's Gushue secures top seed in playoffs at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Brad Gushue defeated Randie Shen of Chinese Taipei 11-3 to secure the top seed in the playoffs at the Pan Continental Curling Championships on Friday. Gushue's rink from St. John's, N.L., sits ahead of the Americans (6-1), South Korea (6-1) and Japan (3-4) in the standings with round-robin play coming to a close. Canada (6-1) is set to take on Japan, winners of three straight, in the semifinals on Saturday. “Japan has looked like a different (team) over the last couple of game

  • Was Blue Jays’ Matt Chapman robbed of a Gold Glove award?

    Toronto Blue Jays' star third baseman Matt Chapman missed out on a fourth Gold Glove award, but did he deserve to win it?

  • QB Rourke ready as Lions prepare to host Stampeders in western semifinal

    VANCOUVER — David Menard is one of the few remaining B.C. Lions who knows what it's like to suit up for a playoff game in Vancouver. It's been six years since the Lions faced the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Division semifinal at B.C. Place, but the matchup has stayed with the veteran defensive lineman. "I remember it was a really, really tough game," Menard said. "It was a physical game and it took everything that we had at the moment. "But the feeling after, though, it was amazing, winnin

  • Stampeders, Lions kick off '22 CFL playoffs in West Division semifinal matchup

    Home field wasn't an advantage this season when the B.C. Lions and Calgary Stampeders squared off. In each of the three regular-season meetings, the road team emerged victorious as B.C. won the season series 2-1. In fact, the road team has won the last seven meetings between these two clubs. The last time Calgary or B.C. beat the other at home was June 29, 2019, when the Stampeders won 36-32 at McMahon Stadium. On Sunday, the Stampeders (12-6) visit the Lions (12-6) in the West Division semifina

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    The best options at every position to target on your fantasy hockey waiver wire this week.

  • Which Blue Jays catcher is most likely to be traded this offseason?

    The Blue Jays are loaded at the catcher position. Will this be the winter they trade one of their backstops?

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Scottie Barnes' playmaking, Pascal Siakam's processing shining for Raptors

    Imman Adan and Chris Walder have been impressed by Scottie Barnes' persistence and confidence with the ball while Pascal Siakam is at a level Raptors fans haven't seen before. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo

  • Clinching berth early will pay off in the road to the 2024 Paris Olympics

    After barely squeaking into the world championship final as the eighth and last qualifier, Canada's women's gymnastics team knew there was only one way to go from there — up. "All we said was, 'We can't do worse than eight,'" said Denelle Pedrick. "We went in with that mentality, and just wanting to enjoy it." Pedrick, three-time Olympian Ellie Black, Laurie Denommee, Sydney Turner and Emma Spence went on to win a historic bronze in the team event at the world artistic gymnastics championships o

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds reportedly interested in buying Senators

    Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is reportedly interested in acquiring the Ottawa Senators should they go up for sale.

  • Kreider's overtime goal lifts Rangers over Flyers 1-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored on a breakaway at 4:07 of overtime and Igor Shesterkin made 19 saves as the New York Rangers won their third straight game Tuesday night with a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Philadelphia netminder Carter Hart had stopped all 35 shots he faced before Kreider deposited a backhand behind him after taking a pass from Mika Zibanejad, sending the Madison Square Garden crowd into a frenzy. Hart made five saves in overtime before Kreider scored his fourth

  • Robertson scores twice, Stars extend mastery of Coyotes 7-2

    TEMPE, Ariz (AP) — Jason Robertson had two goals and scored for the fourth straight game as the Dallas Stars used a four-goal first period to beat the Arizona Coyotes 7-2 on Thursday night. Denis Gurianov, Wyatt Johnston and Ty Dellandrea joined Robertson with goals in the first period, Robertson scored on a power play in the second and Jamie Benn and Jani Hakanpaa tallied in the third for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood had 28 saves to beat his former team. Robertson has seven goals this season and eig

  • Kane scores three as Oilers pound Predators 7-4

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and four assists as the Edmonton Oilers blasted the Nashville Predators 7-4 on Tuesday. Evander Kane had a hat trick, Connor McDavid recorded two goals and two assists, and Derek Ryan also scored for the Oilers (7-3-0) who have won five games in a row. Mattias Ekholm, Ryan Johansen, Filip Forsberg and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Predators (3-6-1) who have lost two in a row and seven of their last eight. It wasn’t the start that goalie Jack Campbell and t

  • Canada rugby coach Kingsley Jones names 36-man roster ahead of European test matches

    Canada rugby coach Kingsley Jones has named a 36-man long list ahead of selection for test matches in Europe later this month against the Netherlands and Namibia. The 23rd-ranked Canadians take on the 28th-ranked Dutch on Nov. 12 before facing No. 24 Namibia on Nov. 19. Both games are at National Rugby Center Amsterdam. Twenty-nine players have assembled in the Netherlands with four sevens players slated to join them after the weekend Hong Kong Sevens. Several others were preparing to travel fro