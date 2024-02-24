Advertisement

Wake Forest edges No. 8 Duke 83-79. Court storming leaves Filipowski shaken up

  • Duke's Kyle Filipowski (30) loses the ball as Wake Forest's Andrew Carr (11) and Hunter Sallis (23) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Duke's Kyle Filipowski (30) loses the ball as Wake Forest's Andrew Carr (11) and Hunter Sallis (23) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
  • Wake Forest's Kevin Miller (0) shoots over Duke's Caleb Foster (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Wake Forest's Kevin Miller (0) shoots over Duke's Caleb Foster (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
  • Wake Forest's Hunter Sallis, left, shoots over Duke's Ryan Young, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Wake Forest's Hunter Sallis, left, shoots over Duke's Ryan Young, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
  • Wake Forest's Kevin Miller (0) react to making a 3-point basket against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Wake Forest's Kevin Miller (0) react to making a 3-point basket against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
  • Duke head coach Jon Scheyer reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Duke head coach Jon Scheyer reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
  • Wake Forest's Hunter Sallis (23) shoots over Duke's Kyle Filipowski (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Wake Forest's Hunter Sallis (23) shoots over Duke's Kyle Filipowski (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
  • Wake Forest's Matthew Marsh (33) dunks as Duke's Ryan Young (15), Jared McCain (0) and Tyrese Proctor (5) look on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Wake Forest's Matthew Marsh (33) dunks as Duke's Ryan Young (15), Jared McCain (0) and Tyrese Proctor (5) look on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
AARON BEARD
·1 min read

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored 29 points while Andrew Carr had a huge second-half performance to help Wake Forest edge No. 8 Duke 83-79 on Saturday, earning a massive boost to its NCAA Tournament chances.

As Demon Deacons fans stormed the court to celebrate, Duke star Kyle Filipowski appeared to be shaken up after a collision with a fan running by him as he walked toward the locker room tunnel. He was hobbled and had to be helped off the court amid the chaos.

Sallis capped this one by hitting two free throws with 1.8 seconds left to start the celebration for the Demon Deacons (18-9, 10-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). And Carr finished with 16 of his 18 points after halftime, including dominant stretches coming out of the break that had the Demon Deacons feeding him to facilitate out of the post or score over Mark Mitchell inside.

Filipowski had 17 points to lead the Blue Devils (21-6, 12-4).

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball