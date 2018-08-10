Wake Forest coach Jamill Jones placed on administrative leave

Jamill Jones, an assistant for Wake Forest men's basketball team, has been charged with assault in connection with a tourist's death in Long Island City, NY, according to the New York Post.

Jones has been charged after he reportedly punched a man Sunday on a Long Island City street.

In the incident in question, the man was walking down the streets of Long Island City banging on cars. His family has said he was looking for his ride.

When the man allegedly banged on Jones' car, the second-year Wake Forest coach reportedly punched him.

The man fell to the pavement and hit his head. He eventually died from his injuries.

The case is being investigated as to whether the punch led directly to the man's death.

According to the New York Post, the charges could be upgraded.

USA Today reported Jones turned himself in Thursday.

Wake Forest released a statement.

"We have just been made aware of this matter and we are gathering information," Wake Forrest said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports. "We will make a further statement after we learn more about the matter."

The school placed Jones on administrative leave Friday.