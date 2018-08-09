Report: Wake Forest assistant charged in deadly New York City attack on a tourist

A Wake Forest assistant basketball coach has been charged with assault after a deadly attack on a Florida tourist in New York City, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Jamill Jones allegedly slugged Boca Raton marketing professional Sandor Szabo so hard on Sunday that he fell backward, hit his head on the concrete and lost consciousness. Szabo was on life support through Monday but died Tuesday.

Szabo, 35, reportedly was in New York for the wedding of his stepsister when he made a mistake that cost him his life.

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning, he called for an Uber to pick him up at the hotel where his brother was staying, but he could not find his ride. As a result, he allegedly began banging on the window of multiple cars in hopes of finding his driver.

Among the cars Szabo allegedly approached was one driven by Jones, which led to their confrontation. The Post reported that Szabo was “apparently drunk” at the time of the incident and had already punched a local resident who had come outside to see who was causing such a ruckus.

“We have just been made aware of this matter and we are gathering information,” Wake Forest said in a statement released Thursday evening. “We will make a further statement after we learn more about the matter.”

Jones is entering his second year on Demon Deacons’ coach Danny Manning’s staff. Prior to coming to Wake Forest, Jones coached at Central Florida, VCU and Florida Gulf Coast. The Philadelphia native is a 2008 graduate of Arkansas Tech.

Wake Forest assistant Jamill Jones has been charged with assault (Getty Images)

– – – – – – –

Jeff Eisenberg is a college basketball writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at jeisenb@oath.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Dan Wetzel: Don’t let NCAA fool you with its rule changes

• LeBron shows off Lakers uniform while giving Kobe a shoe shoutout

• Ump pulls giant bug out of ear during MLB game

• Terez Paylor: Bears bring ‘fun-n-gun’ offense to NFL

