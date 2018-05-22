Wake Forest's Jennifer Kupcho gets redemption from near miss in 2017 by taking 2018 NCAA individual title A runner-up finish at the 2017 NCAA Women's Championship, after being up two with two holes to play, helped fuel Wake Forest's Jennifer Kupcho to the 2018 title

Not again.

How could Wake Forest junior Jennifer Kupcho not help but think something to that effect Monday afternoon at Karsten Creek Golf Club, the front nine of the final stroke-play round of the NCAA Women’s Championship going so disappointingly wrong?

Having watched the individual title slip away from her in 2017 at Rich Harvest Farms, the 21-year-old from Westminster, Colo., settling for second to Arizona State’s Monica Vaughn after being up two shots with two holes to play, it looked as if a similar stumble might be in store in 2018. After a birdie on the first hole Monday, Kupcho went bogey-double-bogey Nos. 5-7 to turn in two over on the day. Her share of the lead entering the final round was gone—she actually trailed by four after the mishap—and so potentially was her confidence.

Yet with last year’s defeat still fresh and serving as motivation, Kupcho decided she was not destined for a repeat performance. Five birdies, including two on the final three holes, offset by one bogey, propelled Kupcho to a closing 71 and an eight-under 280 total, allowing her to hold off hard charging Stanford’s Andrea Lee and Arizona’s Bianca Pagdanhanan by two and claim the Demon Deacons’ first school medalist honors at the women’s championship.

“My assistant coach [Ryan Potter] was just in there in my ear saying there’s going to be mistakes down the stretch, just keep fighting, just keep fighting, almost annoying to a point.,” Kupcho explained after burying a 65-footer for birdie on the par-4 16th hole and then making another birdie on the par-5 18th to secure the two-stroke triumph, her fourth win of the 2017-’18 season. “Obviously, it worked. I came back and I did it.”

As many as five players appeared to be zeroing in on the title during Monday’s final round. While Alabama’s Cheyenne Knight, co-leader with Kupcho entering the final round, stayed in the mix through the front nine, a closing two-over 38 on the back ended her chances as she’d fall to fourth place, three strokes back.

Ohio State’s Jaclyn Lee also was in the mix early, but played her final 11 holes in four over.

Meanwhile, Andrea Lee charged seemingly from nowhere after starting the day tied for 13th. The Cardinal sophomore All-America, playing the back side first, and was five under through her first eight hole before eventually finished with a bogey-free 65.

Besides deciding the NCAA individual champion, Monday’s play also determined the eight schools advancing to match play. UCLA shot a three-over 291 to catch third-round leader Alabama and share first place at nine-over total. USC (16 over) finished third after a Sunday five-under 283, the lowest score posted by anyone in stroke play. Northwestern (+21), Stanford +28, Duke (+30), Kent State (+32) and Baylor (+33) after knocking out Arizona in a two-team playoff for eighth and final spot.

Both the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played Tuesday at Karsten Creek, with the finals set for Wednesday.

