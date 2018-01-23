Wake Forest aims for upset in rematch with No. 4 Duke

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Wake Forest ought to be used to this by now.

The Demon Deacons have a second meeting with fourth-ranked Duke in an 11-day span on Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum.

"It helps in terms of preparation for the staff, so there has only been a handful of games in between since we played," Wake Forest coach Danny Manning said Monday. "Kind of had a feel for what they like to do the first time you played them. It gives you a little better chance to have a book on them on what they want to do."

Of course, for Wake Forest it's a matter of changing the script. Duke won that Jan. 13 game 89-71 at home.

Duke (17-2, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) will be playing its second game in a row against a team it has already defeated this season.

"That's one thing we've got to get out of our system -- assumption," Blue Devils forward Wendell Carter Jr. said. "We play Wake Forest on Tuesday. We played a really good game against them (in the first meeting), but we cannot assume. We've just got to come out and play our game."

The Blue Devils own a four-game winning streak, with three victories by 18 or more points.

"When things are going well, that's the point when you need to lock in even more because teams will be gunning for us," Duke senior Grayson Allen said. "We'll have a very tough next game, and we can't overlook anybody or get satisfied. We've got to keep going and keep realizing that we need to get a lot better."

Wake Forest (8-11, 1-6), which has a five-game losing streak, is coming off a 59-49 home loss to Virginia on Sunday night. So, this makes it two games against top-four teams in a three-night span.

"In the second half, we didn't provide enough resistance to come away with a win," Manning said of the Virginia game.

But perhaps the Demon Deacons gained some confidence.