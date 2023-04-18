In the wake of Diversified Energy Company PLC's (LON:DEC) latest UK£41m market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Diversified Energy's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 15 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insiders have been buying lately

Every investor in Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 76% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And so it follows that institutional investors was the group most impacted after the company's market cap fell to UK£911m last week after a 4.3% drop in the share price. Needless to say, the recent loss which further adds to the one-year loss to shareholders of 9.6% might not go down well especially with this category of shareholders. Often called “market makers”, institutions wield significant power in influencing the price dynamics of any stock. Hence, if weakness in Diversified Energy's share price continues, institutional investors may feel compelled to sell the stock, which might not be ideal for individual investors.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Diversified Energy, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Diversified Energy?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Diversified Energy already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Diversified Energy, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Diversified Energy. The company's largest shareholder is M&G Investment Management Limited, with ownership of 6.6%. The second and third largest shareholders are abrdn plc and BlackRock, Inc., with an equal amount of shares to their name at 4.9%. In addition, we found that Robert Hutson, the CEO has 2.5% of the shares allocated to their name.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 15 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Diversified Energy

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Diversified Energy Company PLC. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own UK£31m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 20% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Diversified Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Diversified Energy (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

