Wake County sheriff’s deputies investigate death near Cary as a homicide

Wake County sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a shooting found a man dead inside a Cary-area home Friday evening, an agency spokesman said in a news release.

Deputies arrived at the home in the 2900 block of Jones Franklin Road shortly before 7 p.m., Eric Curry stated in the release.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, Curry told The News & Observer in a text on Saturday morning. No further information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.