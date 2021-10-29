Wake County school buses delayed this morning as drivers start planned sickout

Josh Shaffer, T. Keung Hui
·1 min read

Wake County parents and students experienced bus delays Friday morning, and school officials warned of widespread delays as drivers began an expected sickout.

Parents received an electronic notice shortly before 8 a.m. announcing that many bus routes were not running at all. It advised them to check wcpss.net for updates.

Alston Ridge Middle School tweeted out a route delay notice and advised parents to make alternate plans.

While drivers have long complained about low pay, school officials said drivers told them Friday they were upset that their latest paycheck didn’t include the school board’s recently adopted 3 percent pay raise to non-teachers.

