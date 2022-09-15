Wake County high school student assaulted a teacher. It was caught on video.

A video is circulating on social media showing a Green Hope High School teacher being knocked to the ground by a student in the school gym.

In a message sent Thursday to parents at the Cary school, Green Hope Principal Alison Cleveland said that on Sept. 8 a student assaulted a teacher who was supervising SMART lunch. Cleveland said the teacher was injured, but is recovering and has returned to school.

“This student’s behavior was unacceptable and does not align with the high standards we hold for all of our Green Hope Falcons,” Cleveland said. “While federal privacy laws limit the information I am able to share, please know that the student was disciplined in accordance with WCPSS policies.

“And of course we will continue to take every measure to ensure the safety of all students and staff members.”

Cleveland added that the school appreciates “the heartfelt support students, staff and parents alike have shown for the teacher involved.” She said the kindness and concern shown “are a reflection of the values we embrace and celebrate in our Green Hope High School community.“

Assault caught on video

Video of the assault has been posted on different social media websites. It’s being used by some critics of the Wake County school board’s Democratic majority to argue that schools are unsafe.

The incident happened during SMART Lunch, when students eat for half the time. Students use the other half for activities such as going to teachers’ classrooms for academic support, attending club meetings, participating in tutoring, collaborating with peers and attending Career Conversations.

The video shows students in the school’s gym watching the student and teacher. The student then punches the teacher, knocking him to the ground.

“Oh my God,” a student exclaims after seeing the assault.