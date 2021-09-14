Wake County employee arrested, charged with installing secret camera, concealed gun

A Wake County employee has been arrested and charged with installing or using a secret photo device in a room and carrying a concealed gun, according to county arrest records.

James Otis Perry, 50, of Raleigh, was arrested Monday at the Wake County Public Health Center on Sunnybrook Road in Raleigh.

Perry is employed by Wake County Human Services, arrest records show.

Under North Carolina state law, it is a felony offense to use or install a device to capture non-consensual images of another person “for the purpose of arousing or gratifying the sexual desire of any person.”

It was not immediately clear Tuesday where a camera had been placed.

The News & Observer has asked Raleigh police and Wake County for more information about the incident that led to the arrest.