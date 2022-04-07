Wake County crash leaves 2 dead, 1 hospitalized. Driver charged with DWI

Two people died and another was hospitalized after two vans crashed into each other in Wake County Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Olde South Road near the intersection of Countryview Lane, southwest of Raleigh.

A white Ford van traveling south and a black Honda ban traveling north crashed, killing two people and injuring several others, according to the Highway Patrol.

Andre Gibson, a 22-year-old from Illinois, and Faustino Sosa, a 24-year-old from Texas, died, Highway Patrol said.

Both Gibson and Sosa were passengers in the Honda van.

The driver of the Honda and another passenger were treated at the scene, while a 26-year-old Durham man in the same vehicle was hospitalized.

As of Thursday morning, he remained in the ICU.

Pedro Reyna Ibarra, a 54-year-old Raleigh man and the driver of the Ford van, has been charged with driving while impaired, according to Highway Patrol.

Sgt. E Mellott told the News & Observer no other details were available at the time and the investigation remained ongoing.