Wake County animal shelters join Betty White Challenge to help pets find homes

Two Wake County animal shelters are joining a national fundraising campaign in memory of actress and animal lover Betty White.

Both the Wake County Animal Center and SPCA of Wake County are joining the Betty White Challenge, which is asking people to donate $5 to animal rescue groups and shelters on what would have been the entertainer’s 100th birthday, Jan. 17.

“There are so many ways to help — from monetary donations to sponsoring a pet, from volunteering to dedicating your time and resources,” Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson said in a news release. “The Wake County Animal Center continually improves the lives of the animals through the hard work of the staff, volunteers, fosters, partners and the community.”

The center on Beacon Lake Drive took in 8,220 animals last year, with 3,425 pets adopted, 1,114 pets reunited with owners and 2,282 pets placed with partner organizations.

The SPCA of Wake County posted on Facebook it is trying to raise $20,000, to get 100 senior dogs adopted for White’s birthday.







How to help the Wake County Animal Center:

You can donate online by visiting www.wakegov.com/departments-government/animal-services/how-help/donations or by sending a check to Wake County Animal Adoption Center, 820 Beacon Lake Drive, Raleigh, NC 27610. Make the check out to “Wake County Government.”

You can purchase pet supplies from the shelter’s Amazon wishlist.

You can sponsor a pet by covering part of the adoption fee or sponsor a fundraising event by email animalcenter@wakegov.com or 919-212-7387 (PETS).

You can drop off pet supplies and food at the shelter and select drop-off locations. A full list of accepted items and drop-off locations can be found online. All food must be unopened and within the expiration date.

How to help SPCA of Wake County

You can make a monetary donation on Facebook, www.facebook.com/SPCAwake, or on the the SPCA’s website, spcawake.org/ways-to-give