Wake County animal shelter to close for over a month after 2 dogs die in outbreak

The Wake County Animal Center will close for at least 35 days after the death of two dogs and a recent outbreak of canine influenza, the shelter announced Thursday.

The shelter, already struggling with crowding, will close beginning Friday, Oct. 6, for at least 35 days to help contain the outbreak. It also will stop accepting animals to prevent new cases and protect the 449 animals currently being cared for at the shelter.

The two dogs that died tested positive for canine influenza, according to a news release. Approximately 57 dogs have been diagnosed with upper respiratory infections since Sept. 15, “an uncommonly high number of cases,” the release stated.

“The number of pets coming to us has been pushing our shelter past capacity for well over a year – and unfortunately, it’s that situation – tons of dogs living together in one space – that’s the perfect breeding ground for viruses like this,” Wake County Commissioner Cheryl Stallings said in the release..

“Animal Center staff are working overtime trying to quarantine, treat and care for these pets – but to do it most effectively, we need to temporarily close,” she said. “It’s not a decision we’re taking lightly.”

