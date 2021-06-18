In Wake of Albertville Tragedy, National Compassion Fund and Mueller Water Products Establish Survivors’ Fund

All proceeds will go to victims’ families and those who were physically injured at the June 15 shooting at the Mueller facility in Albertville, AL

ATLANTA, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Compassion Fund, a subsidiary of the National Center for Victims of Crime, announced the launch of the Albertville Survivors’ Fund with support from GoFundMe and Mueller Water Products. This fund will provide direct financial support to the families of Lee Dobbins and David Lee Horton who were killed, and Casey Sampson and Isaac Byrd, who were severely injured during the shooting.



All proceeds of the Fund go directly to the individuals involved and their families. Contributions made to this Fund are tax deductible. The National Compassion Fund will manage the distribution of the funds in partnership with GoFundMe, which will facilitate the collection of the donations.

“Lives were forever changed by this senseless act of violence, and we grieve along with the Albertville community,” said Jeff Dion, executive chairman of the National Compassion Fund. “In times of tragedy, one thing you can count on is the decency and generosity of so many who want to help – and it is an honor to be able to put that generous spirit into action for those who are grieving. I want to thank Mueller Water Products and GoFundMe for their collaboration.”

There are several ways to contribute to the Fund. Those interested in contributing by credit card can donate online to the Albertville Survivors’ Fund through GoFundMe at www.gofundme.com/f/albertville-survivors-fund. Checks can be made payable to the National Compassion Fund – Albertville Survivors’ Fund and sent to:

National Compassion Fund

ATTN: Albertville Survivors’ Fund

1450 Duke Street

Alexandria, VA 22314

“The Mueller family is in mourning today, and there are difficult days still ahead. What is inspiring, however, is the unsolicited support and generosity we have received from the community and across the country,” said Scott Hall, President & CEO of Mueller Water Products. “The work of the National Compassion Fund is essential when tragedies like this occur, and we are proud to partner with them today. It is our hope these funds will provide some measure of comfort and support for our team members and families as they seek peace.”

The National Compassion Fund – which will act as the repository and administrator for the Albertville Survivors’ Fund – was founded in collaboration with parents and family members from some of the worst mass casualty events in U.S. history: September 11, Columbine High School, Virginia Tech, Northern Illinois University, the Pulse Night Club, Sandy Hook Elementary and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Unlike other charitable funds, all donations are distributed directly to the established victim base of these terrible events. The National Compassion Fund has the experience to help victims and their families navigate this process and to treat victims with the respect and dignity they deserve. The National Compassion Fund also preserves the intent of donors who want to know that their gift is going directly to those harmed.

Mueller Water Products will make an initial contribution of $100,000 to the fund and cover all administrative fees. For more information, please visit, the National Compassion Fund website, www.nationalcompassionfund.org.

About the National Compassion Fund

The National Compassion Fund is a subsidiary of the National Center for Victims of Crime, the nation's leading resource and advocacy organization for crime victims and those who serve them. The National Center for Victims of Crime is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and an authority on how victims are compensated for loss. The National Compassion Fund has led distributions to victims of mass events in Fort Hood (TX), Chattanooga (TN), Orlando (FL), Las Vegas (NV), Charlottesville (VA), Parkland (FL), Santa Fe (TX), Jacksonville (FL), and Cincinnati (OH).

About GoFundMe

Launched in 2010, GoFundMe is the world’s largest free social fundraising platform, with over $5 billion raised so far. With a community of more than 50 million donors, GoFundMe is changing the way the world gives. Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection and pipe condition assessment. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“MWP”), and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other. MWP brands include Mueller®, Echologics®, Hydro Gate®, Hydro-Guard®, HYMAX®, Jones®, Krausz®, Mi.Net®, Milliken®, Pratt®, Pratt Industrial®, Singer®, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant. Please see muellerwp.com/brands to learn more.

