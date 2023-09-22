Wakaw School Athletes Demonstrate Their Skill

Sporting activities at Wakaw School are back in full swing as students have already been involved in golf District playoffs and the start of football and volleyball. The senior football team had their first home game on September 14th winning that game over Shellbrook with a score of 44-14.

This past weekend, however, was all about volleyball as the Sr. Girls Volleyball teams hosted their annual tournament which included three more teams this year than last. Teams started arriving Friday afternoon and the first games of the tournament started at 2:00 pm, when the two Wakaw teams took to the courts against Bellevue and Humboldt. All the teams including those which represented schools in Macklin, Creighton, Melfort, Annaheim, Wadena, Watrous, Naicam, and the Bishop James Mahoney high school in Saskatoon, played two of their round-robin games on Friday. The remainder of round-robin play took place Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m. with Macklin and Wadena taking on the Wakaw Black and Wakaw Maroon teams. There was some great volleyball played on both Friday and Saturday, with hard-fought matches between some equally skilled opponents.

This year, as in previous years, Wakaw has two senior teams, one made up of girls from grades 11 and 12, and another comprised of girls from grades 9 and 10. The younger team, Wakaw Maroon, is the building team where the girls focus on skill development. The older team, Wakaw Black, is made up of many of the same girls who took the Wakaw senior girls team to provincial playoffs in 2022, where despite playing well in the round-robin play, they were eliminated by Langham in the quarterfinals. Langham ultimately advanced to the finals where they were defeated by the team from Naicam.

As the round-robin play ended Wakaw Black finished at the top of Pool A and Bishop James Mahoney finished at the top of Pool B. Interestingly, it was the third qualifier teams in both pools that came out ahead of the second-place teams and advanced to the semi-finals with Wakaw taking on Melfort and Bishop James Mahoney taking on Watrous. The two first-place teams prevailed, and Saskatoon’s Bishop James Mahoney squared off against Wakaw in the final. Exceptional play on the part of both teams made for a great final match of the tournament. In the end, the Wakaw girls claimed the win in their home tournament.

Equally noteworthy was the success of the Jr. A Girls volleyball team. They traveled to Lanigan for their first tournament of the season and defeated Wadena in the final to bring home the gold. It was a great weekend for girl’s volleyball and hopefully, it is just the forerunner for a great rest of the season.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder