Wakaw Library Holds Circulation Blitz

Sixty-four years ago on March 2nd, the Wakaw Branch of the North Central Saskatchewan Regional Library was opened to the public. Located on the lower floor of the nurses’ residence, the new library was met with much enthusiasm by school students who visited in the afternoon and by the adults who visited in the evening of opening day. The opening day recorded 226 of the nearly 1000 books that filled the shelves of the newly opened library, borrowed by patrons. Mr. A. Phaneuf served as librarian and had Mrs. E. Brown act as assistant librarian. One month later, an article found in the Wakaw Recorder archives reports that the popularity of the library continued, and the average number of books borrowed every week surpassed the number borrowed on opening day. The number of books available grew to 1200 on the library’s shelves, but many more were requested and ordered from Prince Albert where nearly 52,000 books were housed, including one on Ukrainian cooking which the borrower discovered had measurements in metric, a very surprising detail in 1959!

That first library only opened for two hours in the evening, three days per week, but it grew in size and usage to become the library the community enjoys today. The Wakaw Public Library is part of the Wapiti Regional Library which was created in 1950 as the first regional library in Saskatchewan and operated under the name of the North Central Saskatchewan Regional Library. The name changed in the mid-70s when the Saskatchewan Government, using Wapiti as a model, established a province-wide system of public libraries. As a member of the Saskatchewan Information Library Services Consortium (SILS), Wapiti lends resources to other library systems in the province and borrows materials from those library systems in return, which results in patrons having access to over three million items.

Much has changed in the 64 years since the Wakaw library first opened besides the number of items available to borrow. People can now borrow audiobooks, music, movies, puzzles, and Regional Park passes. However, availability is determined by usage, and Librarian Vera Trembach and the Library Board are calling on Wakaw residents to help keep the current library hours. The circulation numbers, the number of books borrowed, directly reflect the number of hours the local library is funded to be open. In a bid to boost the library’s circulation numbers, during the months of October and November, Wakaw Public Library is having a Circulation Blitz. For every 10 items borrowed at one time, patrons will have a chance at winning one of three amazing prizes. If you don’t have a library card, go in and get one, they are free and will open a world of new experiences.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder