Wakaw Dance Club Attends Spring Stars

Wakaw Dance Club headed to competition March 22-25th in Saskatoon at Spring Stars. This year’s fundraising helped pay for “our small community club” to take part in the 10th annual competition. Spring Stars was created by two sisters in memory of their mother, a dancer, who passed away from cancer. A portion of the proceeds from the annual competition is donated to support cancer research and treatment here in Saskatchewan and to provide “Hope for a Brighter Tomorrow”. No community and no family is immune to cancer and it was the sisters’ desire to raise awareness and support for people affected in one way or another by cancer by hosting “fun and feel-good” experiences that are both enjoyable and rewarding. Bringing the dance community together for the greater good of all is one way of doing that.

Over the past years, thousands of dancers have performed at Spring Stars, from university dance groups to dance schools for young dancers and all are welcome to show their skills and learn more about how to improve from the experienced adjudicators. The disciplines open for the competition include Acro, Ballet, Baton, Contemporary, Hip Hop & Choreography, Jazz, Lyrical, Modern, Musical Theatre, Tap. This year’s competitors from Wakaw came home with memories of a great experience, encouragement, and tips from the adjudicators on how to improve their performance, and some hardware. In Musical Theatre the WDC team scored Platinum with their performance of “You Can’t Stop the Beat”. The Beginner Ballet scored Gold with their dance performance, “The Tooth Fairy”, and the Primary Ballet group also scored Gold with their dance performance, “Colours of the Wind”. Not to be outdone, both Jazz groups also scored Gold, the Beginner Jazz group with their performance to “Shake It Up”, and the Primary Jazz group with their performance to “Headphones”.

The Hip-Hop groups scored a Silver with their dance to the song “Bones”, but it was the Mini Bop group who demonstrated what heart is all about. Performing to “B.E.A.T.” the young dancers struggled with their routine but refused to give up. They fought on winning the adjudicator’s heart as well as a Gold. In recognition of their brave heart for the dance, the adjudicator created a special award just for them, a Special Adjudicator’s Choice Award for Bravery.

Story continues

From a very modern form of dance, the adjudicators finished off by judging the ever-popular Tap dancers. The Primary Tap group, dancing to “Material Girl” won Gold, and the beginner Tap group won Platinum and the Award for Most Promising with their routine to “Jitterbug”.

The Wakaw Dance Club will be presenting their Annual Recital on Saturday, April 1st @ 2:00 pm in the Wakaw School Gymnasium. It’s the wrap-up of their dance season, the chance to show their friends and family what they have been working on all winter. And for those who competed at the Spring Stars, it is a chance for everyone to see their award-winning routines.

A raffle and 50/50 along with refreshments will be available and the Club invites everyone to come out and show their support for the dance students.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder