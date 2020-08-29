'Wakanda Sometimes' Meme Now Has Fans in Tears After 'Black Panther' Chadwick Boseman

Rest in peace, Black Panther.

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died Friday of cancer. He was 43.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.

A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much, his family said in the statement. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilsons Ma Raineys Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King TChalla to life in Black Panther.”

Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis. However, in April this year, fans expressed their concern when some pictures of his dramatic weight loss surfaced on internet. He did an Instagram live in which his leaner frame fetched attention.

As news of his death and diagnosis spread, devastated fans in retrospect understood why he looked so tired in particular shows, and how 'Avengers:Endgame' hit differently now that he was no more.

Chadwick Boseman was fighting cancer since 2016 and yet he was able to give us all of that?? Talk about dedication! 🔥🙏 RIP Legend 🙏. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/LRIz6z6Orc — forever_akela (@forever_akela) August 29, 2020

This scene from Black Panther hits different now. Rest in power, Chadwick Boseman. Rip legend king😭😭😭#WakandaForever #chadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/O9IkfDSyDQ pic.twitter.com/RdP9qKBTv7 — R Ô G U E P R Ï N C E 👑✨ (@iam_rogueprince) August 29, 2020

we are blessed to have this masterpiece but AVENGERS: ENDGAME hits different now 😭 thank you CHADWICK BOSEMAN for being a part of this history. RIP LEGEND. WAKANDA FOREVER!! 🖤#2020worstyear #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/G2VPRtGSnj — Praveen Raj (@praveenraj2610) August 29, 2020

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman loses his fight to Cancer at the age of 43. He defied the odds of his disease and gifted us with so many great characters while suffering the darkness and pain of Cancer. RIP Legend 🙏🏼💔#ChadwickBoseman #WakandaForever #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/wojVanbn5p — Yash #زویا 💔 (@CricFreakYash) August 29, 2020

What also stood out, was that back in 2018, when the popular gesture and 'Wakanda Forever' was popularized, a photo of Boseman looking tired doing it went viral, and became an Internet meme.

Also called 'Wakanda Sometimes,' the meme and the reason behind Boseman's enthusiasm now apparent, has fans in tears.

It’s not lost on me the way the internet bullied Chadwick Boseman the last two years about his appearance, him looking tired, etc to the point where he began deleting photos while he was fighting for his life. You truly never know what people are going through. BE KIND. — key. (@keywilliamss) August 29, 2020

So true. Remember he “Wakanda Sometimes” meme where he looked disinterested at a press event for black panther. Poor guy was dealing with some shit. — MattyB (@BroJo87) August 29, 2020

I keep thinking of the meme image where he's doing the wakanda salute on a red carpet but looks like he's exhausted and there were whole thinkpieces about how he was annoyed by his fans — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) August 29, 2020

Remember Twitter joked about Chadwick losing so much weight that he looks "Wakanda Sometimes" instead. Now we know why he look so skinny and messy :/ — Haffiz 🇲🇾 (@MHaffizJ) August 29, 2020

Born in South Carolina, Boseman graduated from Howard University and had small roles in television before his first star turn in 2013. His striking portrayal of the stoic baseball star Robinson opposite Harrison Ford in 2013′s '42' drew attention of fans and critics.

Boseman died on a day that Major League Baseball was celebrating Jackie Robinson day.

His T’Challa character was first introduced to the blockbuster Marvel movies in 2016′s Captain America: Civil War, and his 'Wakanda Forever' salute reverberated around the world after the release of Black Panther two years ago.