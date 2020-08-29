'Wakanda Sometimes' Meme Now Has Fans in Tears After 'Black Panther' Chadwick Boseman

Buzz Staff

Rest in peace, Black Panther.

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died Friday of cancer. He was 43.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.

A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much, his family said in the statement. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilsons Ma Raineys Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King TChalla to life in Black Panther.”

Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis. However, in April this year, fans expressed their concern when some pictures of his dramatic weight loss surfaced on internet. He did an Instagram live in which his leaner frame fetched attention.

As news of his death and diagnosis spread, devastated fans in retrospect understood why he looked so tired in particular shows, and how 'Avengers:Endgame' hit differently now that he was no more.

What also stood out, was that back in 2018, when the popular gesture and 'Wakanda Forever' was popularized, a photo of Boseman looking tired doing it went viral, and became an Internet meme.

Also called 'Wakanda Sometimes,' the meme and the reason behind Boseman's enthusiasm now apparent, has fans in tears.

Born in South Carolina, Boseman graduated from Howard University and had small roles in television before his first star turn in 2013. His striking portrayal of the stoic baseball star Robinson opposite Harrison Ford in 2013′s '42' drew attention of fans and critics.

Boseman died on a day that Major League Baseball was celebrating Jackie Robinson day.

His T’Challa character was first introduced to the blockbuster Marvel movies in 2016′s Captain America: Civil War, and his 'Wakanda Forever' salute reverberated around the world after the release of Black Panther two years ago.