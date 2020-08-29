'Wakanda Forever': Fans mourn the loss of 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman

Carly Mallenbaum, USA TODAY
Fans and friends are taking to social media to mourn the loss of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman, who died at age 43 after quietly battling colon cancer for four years, had portrayed Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall in his film career. But he's best known as "Black Panther" star T'Challa, the groundbreaking Black superhero.

On Friday, tributes poured in for Boseman on social media. Messages ranged from colleagues recalling what the actor was like in real life to fans commenting on the impact he had on their lives.

"Truly a gentleman superstar on screen and in life," Gabrielle Union tweeted. "Pure excellence and class and grace."

"This is a crushing blow," Jordan Peele wrote.

Danielle Brooks called Boseman an "inspiration"  and "hero."  

"Heartbreaking," Uzo Aduba tweeted.

Ashton Kutcher thanked Boseman for "the gifts you gave to us while you were here."

"Truly humbling and so sad," Elizabeth Banks said.

Jemele Hill remembered positive interactions with Boseman. "Incredibly sweet guy. So humble and unassuming. Just really praying for his family and love ones," she said.

Dave Bautista tweeted the hashtag #WakandaForever and a photo of himself in a Black Panther shirt.

