Wajax Announces Election of Directors

CNW Group

TSX Symbol:  WJX

TORONTO , May 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") today announced that the nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 3, 2020 have been elected as directors of Wajax.  The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation held on May 5, 2020 in Mississauga, Ontario are set out below.

Wajax Corporation (CNW Group/Wajax Corporation)
Wajax Corporation (CNW Group/Wajax Corporation)
Scroll to continue with content
Ad

On a vote conducted by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Wajax:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Leslie Abi-karam

7,109,878

98.97

74,071

1.03

Thomas M. Alford

7,084,437

98.61

99,512

1.39

Edward M. Barrett

6,864,467

95.55

319,482

4.45

Douglas A. Carty

6,885,118

95.84

298,831

4.16

Sylvia D. Chrominska

7,122,530

99.15

61,419

0.85

Robert P. Dexter

6,808,129

94.77

375,820

5.23

John C. Eby

6,893,897

95.96

290,052

4.04

A. Mark Foote

6,919,202

96.31

264,746

3.69

Alexander S. Taylor

7,002,422

97.47

181,527

2.53

Susan Uthayakumar

7,040,656

98.01

143,293

1.99

Wajax Corporation

Founded in 1858, Wajax (WJX.TO) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

SOURCE Wajax Corporation


Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/08/c0006.html

What to Read Next

Back