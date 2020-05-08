Wajax Announces Election of Directors

TSX Symbol: WJX

TORONTO , May 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") today announced that the nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 3, 2020 have been elected as directors of Wajax. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation held on May 5, 2020 in Mississauga, Ontario are set out below.

On a vote conducted by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Wajax:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Leslie Abi-karam 7,109,878 98.97 74,071 1.03 Thomas M. Alford 7,084,437 98.61 99,512 1.39 Edward M. Barrett 6,864,467 95.55 319,482 4.45 Douglas A. Carty 6,885,118 95.84 298,831 4.16 Sylvia D. Chrominska 7,122,530 99.15 61,419 0.85 Robert P. Dexter 6,808,129 94.77 375,820 5.23 John C. Eby 6,893,897 95.96 290,052 4.04 A. Mark Foote 6,919,202 96.31 264,746 3.69 Alexander S. Taylor 7,002,422 97.47 181,527 2.53 Susan Uthayakumar 7,040,656 98.01 143,293 1.99

Founded in 1858, Wajax (WJX.TO) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

