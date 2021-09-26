Waive Board Exam Fees of Class 10, 12 Govt School Students: Delhi DoE Asks CBSE

Delhi’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has urged CBSE to waive off the board examination fees for Class 10 and 12 students studying in government schools in view of the ‘economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic,' reported news agency PTI.

DOE director Udit Prakash said, "The pandemic has created an economic crisis, shuttering business and cutting jobs around the world. The pandemic has badly affected all aspects of life. On one hand, many families have lost their close ones and on the other, many of them have become unemployed due to the ongoing COVID pandemic."

This development has come after Rai said they have been receiving "a number of requests from parents expressing their inability to pay examination fee due to loss of income due to the ongoing pandemic."

“After a long time, formal education has started once again in schools. Now, the problems regarding paying Central Board of Secondary Education examination fee have emerged before the parents,” the letter, written on 23 September, read.

Against this backdrop, the Board has written to CBSE to “waive-off the examination fee of all the students of classes X & XII studying in all the government, government-aided, Patrachar Vidyalaya, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Cantonment Board and Department of Social Welfare schools for the current Academic session 2021-22 as a one time measure.”

(With inputs from PTI)

