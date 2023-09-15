Waitrose to put vegan skins – on pork sausages

waitrose

Waitrose is to start using plant-based skins on its pork sausages, but says it won’t cut prices despite admitting it will save the business money.

The changes would see the brand’s No.1 range of pork sausages filled into a vegan algae-based case, as opposed to the natural hog casing used in the range to date. This includes the grocer’s six-pack of free range Lincolnshire pork sausages.

The changes come as an increasing number of brands are employing “skimpflation” to increase their profit margins, or offset rising production costs – a tactic that some critics say can result in lower-quality products for customers.

Large retailers such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Aldi have reduced the oil content of their olive oil spreads without adjusting their prices downwards, while beer and wine brands have reduced the alcohol content of their products to get around new tax rules. Reports suggest there is also less egg in mayonnaise and avocado in guacamole.

Waitrose denied the change is linked to cost-cutting, despite admitting a potential saving. It said its customers now prefer a “softer” product.

Natural hog casings are traditional sausage casings that are made out of pig intestines. In recent years, brands have opted to cut costs by choosing artificial collagen casings, which are often tougher to the bite once fried or grilled but typically cheaper to manufacture.

Brands have also shifted to using algae sausage skins as more brands begin to produce completely vegan products. In 2020, food company Heck – which makes both meat and mock-meat bangers – replaced some of its pork sausage skins with “calcium alginate” casings.

While natural hog casings are no longer the go-to for mass-produced sausages, they are often still a part of high-end products. The use of natural hog casings can result in a deeper flavour and richness for pork sausages, as well as a crispier sausage after cooking.

Algae sausage casings are flavourless, however, and can lack the ‘snap factor’ sought by many sausage aficionados.

Plant-based casings are used in Aldi’s Specially Selected range of pork sausages, as well as Asda’s Extra Special range of pork chipolatas. Meanwhile, Marks & Spencers’ Select Farms pork sausages come with natural hog casings.

Waitrose said it does not plan to change the casings on its Duchy Organic range, and traditional casings will still be used for sausages on the company’s in-store meat counters.

“There has been a big increase in the number of brands turning to algae casings in the last three years,” said Ed Hewitt, director of sales at Reiser, the leading supplier of sausage manufacturing, processing and stuffing equipment.

“The technology has progressed to the point where the algae gel mimics natural hog skins closely, to the point where consumers might not feel or taste the difference. They’re commonly used on chipolata party sausages and they’re used by Richmond for their sausages, which are the country’s favourite.

“As a guide, we’d suggest that by moving from natural hog to alginate skins, you’d expect to save around 80pc of the costs,” Mr Hewitt estimated. “Those figures are ball park – what we do know is that natural skins have gone up in price, and they’re now much more expensive than they used to be.”

Jane Tomlinson of Red Hill Farm, in Lincolnshire, said: “I don’t believe there are any authentic Lincolnshire sausages available anyway – in any supermarket.

“A genuine Lincolnshire sausage is not just about the recipe – which must have sage as the only herb used – but also the process,” which should do “as little as possible” to the meat, she explained.

“The meat must be coarsely ground to give an ‘open’ texture to the sausages, all the other ingredients added and mixed,” and Lincolnshire sausages “must always have natural skins,” she added.

A Waitrose spokesman said: “In response to customer feedback, we’re introducing a softer, plant-based casing on our No. 1 sausages.

“The flavour is unchanged; they’re still made with up to 97pc of our highest quality pork, reared to exceptional welfare standards by fairly-paid farmers. As such, the cost of the casing is negligible on the production price – significantly below 1p per sausage.”

