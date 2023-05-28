Waitrose apologises for empty shelves after IT update disrupts supplies

A Waitrose in Ipswich - Geography Photos/Universal Images Group Editorial

Waitrose has been forced to apologise to shoppers after IT issues left a number of stores with empty shelves.

Waitrose supermarkets across the country saw shelves completely bare, with essentials like fruit and vegetables not being delivered due to a system update taking longer than expected.

Customers of stores in Cheltenham, Cambridge and the Channel Islands all reported not being able to get the products they wanted ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

One image shared on social media showed a Waitrose in Jersey with no fruit and vegetables, or baked products, while a Waitrose in Cambridge saw similar scenes.

The shortage saw some customers take to Twitter to complain about the lack of options. One Cheltenham customer said: “Waitrose in Cheltenham has no fruit or veg - they’ve filled their baskets with wine. Heading to Tesco instead, as you can’t grill Chardonnay."

While another social media user said that people were being told by staff when entering the store that they had no food on the shelves.

A Waitrose spokesperson said: “We apologise to those customers who didn't get everything they needed. We've sent extra deliveries out to branches, and are working hard to get additional stock delivered throughout the day.

The Telegraph understands that the update slowed Waitrose’s delivery system down, which meant that orders were not sent out and some stores could not replenish supplies.

The supermarket giant said that the root cause of the system update delay has now been fixed and that fresh product availability in most of its stores has already improved, with many of its branches now getting stock.

The Waitrose shortages come after supermarkets were forced to put limits on how much fresh produce people could buy in the UK earlier this year due to difficulties sourcing enough produce from farmers.

