Waitress Cast Sings Heartfelt Rendition of Nick Cordero's 'Live Your Life' to Support His Recovery

Nick Cordero's Waitress family is cheering him on as he continues to recover from coronavirus-related complications, including a recent procedure for a temporary pacemaker after having his right leg amputated.

Sara Bareilles and Jessie Mueller virtually gathered with their former costars, including Eric Anderson, Kimiko Glenn, Keala Settle and Jenna Ushkowitz, to sing a cover of Cordero's song "Live Your Life."

Also featured with the group were Fran Curry, Charity Angel Dawson, Christopher Fitzgerald, Becky Fleming, Thomas Gates, Drew Gehling, Henry Gottfried, Molly Hager, Aisha Jackson and Molly Jobe.

"In support of Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero, who has been fighting COVID-19 since March 31, we're proud to share one of Nick's original songs 'Live Your Life' performed by his Broadway WAITRESS family," the cast said in a statement.

Joining them were Claire Kean, McKenna Kean, Max Kumangai, Dakin Matthews, Adele Miskie, Jodie Moore, Jeremy Morse, Jenny Pendergraft, Ragan Pharris, Marisha Ploski, Tom Sharkey, Anita Shastri, Phil Stoehr, Stephanie Torns, Ryan Vasquez and Ricky Jay Yates.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images; Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Our friend @iamNickCordero and family are in a heavy place right now. We are praying for him to wake up and to help ease the burden of some major changes...you can donate here. Love To @amandakloots!!❤️https://t.co/eCOpUE4ry3 — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) April 19, 2020

Cordero, who played Earl in the original 2016 cast, has been in the intensive care unit since late March. His wife Amanda Kloots continues to update fans and followers about her husband's condition.

The father of one, who was first admitted to the hospital when he was "having a hard time breathing" after being diagnosed with pneumonia, had tested negative for COVID-19 twice before a third test came back positive.

Then, things took a turn for the worse after he became unconscious and was placed in a medically induced coma. He was then hooked up to a ventilator and an ECMO machine to “support his heart and his lungs,” according to Kloots, who shares 10-month-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero.

Still sedated, the Broadway actor was also put on dialysis to assist his kidneys, but doctors found a “new infection” in his lung, and he underwent emergency surgery. However, during post-op recovery, Cordero began having issues with blood clots in his right leg, which prevented blood from circulating to his toes. The blood thinners he was on to help with the clots caused other problems, and doctors made the difficult decision to amputate his right leg.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic Nick Cordero, Amanda Kloots

In her latest update on Friday, Kloots said her husband had "two negative COVID tests" since he had the amputation surgery. She also told fans that the negative tests could mean that "the virus is out of his system, and now we're just dealing with recovery and getting his body back from all the repercussions of the virus."

In support of her husband, Kloots has been asking fans and loved ones to sing and dance on social media using the hashtag #WakeUpNick. A GoFundMe page was recently created by their friends to support Kloots and raise funds for Cordero's medical bills as he is currently being treated at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

His Waitress family also included the link to the GoFundMe page as well as the hashtag #WakeUpNick in their video. "Please consider supporting to him & his family during this difficult time," they said.

