‘Waiter! A bottle of 1975 Warhol please’ – why every great artist has to do a wine label

Tim Jonze
·9 min read
<span>Photograph: Sothebys/PA</span>
Photograph: Sothebys/PA

Here’s a good pub quiz question: what do David Shrigley, Tracey Emin and, er, Prince Charles have in common? The answer is they’ve all painted works of art you can order in a restaurant. Because while a wine bottle may provide only the slenderest of canvases, that hasn’t stopped some of the biggest names in the world of art from daubing something onto the label’s few square inches.

The latest to do so is Olafur Eliasson, the revered Icelandic–Danish environmental artist who created a work for the 2019 vintage of Château Mouton Rothschild – a series of ellipses that form a ring charting the path of the sun in relation to the chateau’s location in Pauillac, south-west France. If you really want to understand the bond between fine art and fine wine, there is no better chateau to start with. Since its first artistic collaboration in 1924, the roll-call of names to grace its bottles is astonishing: Salvador Dalí doodled the winery’s ram emblem for the 1958 vintage, Jeff Koons modified a first-century Roman fresco in 2010 and, four years later, David Hockney provided an empty and full glass.

Other names to have graced its grape vestibule include – and you really need to take a deep breath here – Georges Braque (1955), Henry Moore (1964), Dorothea Tanning (1965), Joan Miró (1969), Wassily Kandinsky (1971), Pablo Picasso (1973), Andy Warhol (1975), Keith Haring (1988), Francis Bacon (1990), Lucian Freud (2006), Anish Kapoor (2009) and Gerhard Richter (2015). Prince Charles too, his watercolour landscape gracing the 2004 vintage, which celebrated 100 years of the Entente Cordiale.

Wine labels have existed for centuries – the jars buried with King Tutankhamun are said to have been etched with details about their vintage, region and even quality (the Vivino app was still in the pipeline at this point). But Mouton was the first to truly embrace the art, when a 22-year-old Baron Philippe de Rothschild decided to break with tradition and invite the designer of a Parisian theatre to create something new. That idea lay dormant while the Rothchilds were forced to flee France during the Nazi occupation. After restoring the vineyards damaged by German troops, Philippe revived the idea of artist-drawn labels, starting with a Churchill-inspired V for victory by the illustrator, novelist and dandy Philippe Jullian. A tradition was born and, should you visit the chateau, you can see all of the works in its Museum of Wine.

These days, Julien de Beaumarchais de Rothschild is in charge of commissioning the artworks, alongside his brother and sister. The criteria are simple: the art-loving family simply have to like someone’s work, although they “also consider their eminent position in the art world, which must be comparable to that of Château Mouton Rothschild in the wine world. The artists agree disinterestedly, because they do not need Mouton Rothschild to enhance their reputation.”

While the artists are given complete creative freedom, tracking them down isn’t always easy. For the 1982 vintage, Baron Philippe was determined to recruit the film director John Huston. His wife, Baroness Philippine, discovered he was filming Under the Volcano in an isolated part of Mexico accessible only by boat and, undeterred, she set off on her own. “She arrived,” says Julien, “in a place described as ‘unknown to men or gods’. But after three days there, she returned with a watercolour of a ram leaping in Dionysiac joy.”

Julien’s decision to involve Eliasson began, unsurprisingly, over a bottle of wine after the two met at an exhibition in Versailles. Eliasson’s willingness arose from his love of food and drink, which also have professional uses. “The kitchen at my studio,” he says, “plays a very important role with my team, acting as a kind of social glue, bringing people together around a table to exchange ideas. The prospect of turning a wine bottle into an artwork seemed an extension of that.”

His path-of-the sun-label reflected a desire to focus on the winemaking process. “I find it fascinating that every plant stores a bit of sunlight and soil in its leaves and fruit,” he says. “The environment is transformed into a liquid that you take into your body. This is worth reflecting on when you hold the bottle or take a sip.” Mixing alcohol with art can, of course, have its pitfalls. “I started work by having a glass,” says Eliasson, “but that produced nothing but silliness and fun. I decided not to have another – until I was done with the first sketch.”

Mouton Rothschild may have been the pioneer but, since the turn of the century, artists and wine have become a pairing as reliable as oysters and Chablis. Tracey Emin sketched a solo drinker for Mark Hix’s Portuguese Tonnix range; Rebecca Horn created a 3D kinetic sculpture of copper wire and mirrors around a nine-litre salmanazar of Ornellaia’s 2008 Super Tuscan; Yoko Ono’s design for Chianti Classico by Nittardi paid tribute to both the Renaissance artist Michelangelo, who once owned the winery, and to John Lennon, with the words “Imagine You” underneath various vessels.

Some estates, such as Leeuwin in Australia, follow Mouton Rothschild’s lead with their own artist series. Contributions have included John Olsen’s Frogs in Riesling and an intoxicating abstract by aboriginal artist Jimmy Nerrimah for a 2013 Shiraz.

Ruinart also has an artist series. You might not think David Shrigley, with his strange childlike drawings and blunt wordings, was a great fit for the world’s oldest champagne house. But it let him loose on its range last year, allowing him to cartoonify the font and add some offbeat statements around the label that, he says, “they just about accepted”. His messages for the range included: “You can judge a bottle by the label”, “Worms work harder than us” and “Keep your filthy hands off our grapes”.

For Shrigley, designing a wine label was an opportunity for self-improvement. “I thought, ‘I’m never going to get to go to Reims and meet a cellar-master and develop a deep understanding of how champagne is made otherwise.’ You end up learning an awful lot about stuff.”

While not unaware of other, er, motivations (“We got to eat lots of nice food and drink lots of very good champagne”) Shrigley saw the project as a necessary step for himself as an artist. “If you’re just left to your own devices then, after a certain point, you have much less to make art about. Left to your own devices, you’re never going to go out and make art about grapes. It was an opportunity to change a little bit.”

While it was a nice career interval for Shrigley, for others it’s an all-consuming part of their life. Dave Phinney is the winemaker at Orin Swift, producing deep Californian reds and elegant whites. He grew up around galleries but was also immersed in the LA skateboard/punk scene in the late 80s and early 90s.

So when it came to releasing his first wine, an inventive zinfandel blend called The Prisoner, he wanted to make a statement by using a modified version of The Little Prisoner by Goya. The Spanish painter’s etching of a crouched figure in shackles is not, it’s fair to say, the most immediately commercial image that springs to mind.

“Everyone told me it was a horrible idea,” says Phinney, laughing. “My father-in-law is in the wine business and he almost forbade me. ‘You can’t do that!’” But his take on this unsettling look at human brutality was a success. “That gave us the confidence – and artistic licence – to continue.”

Dave Phinney knows of Orin Swift drinkers who got tattoos of the company’s labels

Since then, says Phinney, Orin Swift has treated label-making as seriously as wine-making. And he’s not joking. Phinney knows of three Orin Swift drinkers who have tattoos of the company’s labels, a fact that reflects the amount of work that goes into them. For its red blend Machete, a photography shoot that was supposed to be over in a matter of minutes ended up taking three days.

Creating the artwork for the winery’s Abstract wine was an even bigger labour of love. Inspired by a collage he saw in an Italian fashion magazine, Phinney decided to make his own from all the pages of magazines and books he’d torn out over the years. “I thought, ‘How hard can it be? I’ve got the photos and an idea.’ But it was way more difficult than I thought – how the colours interact, how the images interact, was a real puzzle.”

By the end of the first day, he’d only completed a tiny fraction of the collage, so he emailed all his staff telling them to work from home until he was done. By the time the collage reached its finished size, around 5ft by 12ft, he had to build a scaffold just to photograph it.

Then there were the potential issues with intellectual property rights: his lawyer advised him to sign the finished collage and sell it to his wife for $1 so it was considered an artwork and therefore allowed more leeway with all the photographs it contained. That wasn’t the end of the story: Phinney has since pieced it all back together, fixing things that bothered him, then placed it between two huge pieces of transparent lucite. And now he’s looking for a metal-worker to frame it, so the work can be displayed. “It will need a base of about half a ton to offset the weight,” he says.

Having the artwork in this form has unexpected benefits: when Phinney saw the reverse side, he used that as a label for one of Orin Swift’s members-only wines called Inside Out.

If this sounds obsessive, that’s because it is: obsession is what makes good wine and good art. But it’s not just about obsession. Both endeavours require patience, an understanding of the world and its rhythms, an ability to express something in a new a way. After speaking to Phinney, I wondered if he was just as much an artist as a wine-maker. Then I realised that maybe they’re the same thing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Steelers visit Chiefs with nothing-to-lose playoff attitude

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger are brutally honest about the Steelers' chances of advancing past the wild-card round of the playoffs, especially given the Chiefs humiliated them just a few weeks ago in Arrowhead Stadium. First, the Pittsburgh coach: “I don't know how much you learn from it, to be quite honest with you. They smashed us so definitely," Tomlin said of the first meeting. “More than anything, this is like a reboot.” Then, the quarterback: “We probably aren

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones’ rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish. Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals. “Losing is terrible,” Jones said. “None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there’s nothing we can do about it now. There’s a lot to look forward to and positive and lea

  • Djokovic lands in Serbia as questions arise over French Open

    BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic returned home Monday after being thwarted from defending his Australian Open title only to face a new predicament: He could be barred from the French Open this year, too, if he’s still not vaccinated against COVID-19. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player touched down in his native Serbia, closing at least the first chapter in a dizzying drama that has resonance in the world of elite sports, Australia's pandemic politics and the polarized debate over the

  • AP Was There: Magic plays center, Lakers clinch NBA title

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — Rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson steps in and plays center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with his Los Angeles Lakers holding a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson, a 6-foot-9 point guard, finishes with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers clinch the title with a 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on Johnson's position switch to help clinch

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Toronto-area motorsport team headed to Daytona for 24-hour race

    Mechanics from Pfaff Motorsports put the finishing touches on their plaid-painted Porsche 991.2 GT3 R race car inside a Vaughan, Ont., vehicle shop on Saturday. They fine-tuned the suspension, checked the aerodynamic settings, and set the wing angle, all before they loaded the car up in a long-haul truck for the trip to Daytona Beach, Fla. — a city synonymous with high-speed car racing. The Greater Toronto Area-based motorsports team is headed stateside to compete for the fourth time in a gruell

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Despite limited preparation, Canada cricketers says they are ready for U-19 World Cup

    Winter and the pandemic complicated Canadian preparations for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup in the West Indies. But captain Mihir Patel says spirits are high as the Canadians prepare for their opening match Saturday against the United Arab Emirates in Basseterre, the St. Kitts and Nevis capital. "The mood is great in the team," said Patel. "Everyone's really excited and ready to go. We've had a few good practice sessions and a couple of useful practice games." The 19-year-old from Mar

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Kraken snap 9-game losing streak, beat Blackhawks 3-2 in SO

    SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Seattle Kraken snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Donato scored at 2:02 of the third period to pull Seattle even at 2. Donato scored in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi — stuck without a goal this season in 38 games — scored the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury. It was Seattle’s first win since Dec. 14 at San J

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Warriors 118-99

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double. Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach. The Bucks went 1-3. Khris Middleton

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot