Wait, who scored? Fantasy gamers suffer as no-name players dominate Week 7

It didn’t take fantasy managers long to realize they were going to need a good shower cry during Week 7. The early slate was marred by touchdowns from players you’ve never heard of while studs like Kenny Golladay, David Johnson and Marlon Mack were left with little.

Just how bad was it? Well, unless you started Olabisi Johnson, you were probably pretty upset.

Problem is, we know you didn’t start Johnson, because he was one of a handful of players who scored touchdowns in Week 7 who were 0 percent rostered in Yahoo fantasy leagues. Allow us to hit you with some of the highlights ... or lowlights depending on how you want to look at it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here is a list of players who scored in Week 7 who were barely on any fantasy teams:

• Zach Pascal, WR, Indianapolis Colts: Rostered in 1 percent of leagues

• Jake Kumerow, WR, Green Bay Packers: Rostered in 3 percent of leagues

• Olabisi Johnson, WR, Minnesota Vikings: Rostered in 0 percent of leagues

• C.J. Ham, FB, Vikings: Rostered in 0 percent of leagues

• Rhett Ellison, TE, New York Giants: Rostered in 0 percent of leagues

• Foster Moreau, TE, Oakland Raiders: Rostered in 0 percent of leagues

All of those players caught a touchdown in Week 7. Pascal actually caught two scores.

OK, we know what you’re thinking. The week was awful, but if you had Chase Edmonds or Marvin Jones you did well, right?

Unfortunately, we are here to tell you that was not the case. While Edmonds and Jones are both rostered in a decent amount of leagues, neither player was started much in Yahoo fantasy. Jones, who is rostered in 70 percent of leagues, was started in just 25 percent of leagues. He snagged four touchdowns.

Story continues

Edmonds cashed in on a big opportunity with David Johnson hurting. Edmonds scored three touchdowns while getting a lot of playing time. Edmonds is rostered in 46 percent of leagues. He was started in just 9 percent of leagues.

Both Edmonds and Jones were among the best plays of Week 7. By the time the early games ended, Edmonds had the most points of any running back in Week 7 and Jones had the most points of any wide receiver in Week 7. They could have helped fantasy players win their weeks. Instead, those players were left on the bench in most leagues.

It wasn’t all bad, of course. Aaron Rodgers scored six touchdowns (five through the air and one on the ground), Kirk Cousins came through with a four-touchdown game and Dalvin Cook continued to be a fantasy monster with two touchdowns.

If you had those guys, maybe you broke 50 points and won in your league. If not, you probably spent the second half of the day cowering in the fetal position, shedding some tears on your bathroom floor.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: