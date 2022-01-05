Wait, Is Steve Harvey a Real Judge on His New Show? Here's the Scoop on His Rulings

All rise because court is now officially in session with Judge Steve Harvey.

Best known for his one-of-a-kind sense of humor on Family Feud and Celebrity Family Feud, comedian and TV host Steve Harvey is combining his wit and honest takes for his new ABC show. In his hour-long unscripted courtroom comedy series, the 64-year-old former radio star sits behind the bench as real people talk about their real-life conflicts. From family disagreements to friendships gone sour, Steve shares his candid thoughts on their situations and, in the end, gives a final ruling on a resolution he believes is fair.

But wait, is Steve actually a judge? The quick answer is no, Steve isn’t a judge. In order to preside over a courtroom in the real world, a person has to earn their bachelor’s degree before taking the LSAT (Law School Admissions Test). After getting into law school and earning a Juris Doctor degree, they have to pass the bar exam. Then, it’s a matter of gaining experience as an attorney in court and later on applying for a judgeship.

It’s a lengthy process Steve didn’t go through, but that doesn’t mean that his rulings won’t be honored. Similar to Judge Judy, Judge Jerry and Chrissy’s Court, decisions made on Judge Steve Harvey will most likely be legally binding. But there has been no confirmation about this. That said, whether Steve rules in favor of the plaintiff or defendant, it’s a win-win for everyone because nobody has to pay out of pocket. According to the show’s official casting website, “all awards/judgements are paid by production.” In other words, if two sisters sue each other for $6,000 (which Steve recently revealed to be one of the cases) and one of them wins, the sum would be settled by the show instead of the participants.

Speaking with TV Insider ahead of Judge Steve Harvey premiering on ABC, Steve opened up about what makes him different from other TV judges.

“I knew I had to just be myself,” he told the outlet. “Most judges are interested in the law: These are the facts, and that’s it. I’m going to dig up the story behind why people came to court versus what they’re in court for. I lean on decades of experience dealing with all types of situations and people, and I rely on my street savvy, common sense and humor to get it done.”

We can’t wait to see how Steve brings a little justice to people’s lives.

