Wait, what’s this about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas being on the rocks?

What a summer. Not in terms of the weather, or energy, or even enjoyment — I mean for the sheer number of breakups. If anyone felt like pouring one out for the fallen soldiers (i.e. failed celebrity relationships) at their next pub trip, they’d have to sacrifice nearly a whole pint to the ground in honour of those who have loved and lost.

Britney Spears, Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Ariana Grande, Jeremy Allen White and Justin Trudeau have all ended their marriages, while the likes of Pete Davidson, Bella Hadid, Keke Palmer and Rosalia have called off relationships. There’s more, too, but honestly I can’t write them all out for fear I will never believe in love again.

The latest, and perhaps most devastating, rumour to have hit the headlines is that beloved pop star/actor couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are on the rocks and heading towards divorce, as reported by TMZ last night.

A Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recap

A modern-day Morticia and Gomez (remember when they dressed as them for Halloween? So cute. Say it ain’t so!), Jonas and Turner have been together since 2016, after The Jonas Brothers singer slid into Turner’s Instagram DMs. Love in the time of social media, and all that.

The Game of Thrones actress detailed their origin story in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar back in 2019, saying: “We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

The pair met for the first time while Jonas was touring the UK with his band, and after a few drinks at a bar, got to talking. And talking. And talking. “I remember the two of us spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we just found a space far in the corner and we just talked,” Turner said of their first meeting. “We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I was, like, not bored. It wasn't contrived. It wasn't small talk — it was just so easy. And soon we were, like, inseparable. I went on tour with him.”

Jonas and Turner tied the knot in 2019, in a super-secret ceremony that took place in the south of France. The couple welcomed their first child together the summer afterwards, in July 2020, and their second baby joined the family in July 2022.

So what’s happening now and are they breaking up?

Until this most recent news, everything between the couple looked rosy. Turner posted a picture on tour with Jonas a little over a month ago, where she can be seen kissing the pop star’s hand as they strut together backstage. The picture, which she captioned with the lyrics “Long, long New York nights,” from The Jonas Brothers’ track Montana Sky, has led many to believe the pair are still going strong.

But sadly there are indications on both sides of this equation. As well as the TMZ article citing “sources with direct knowledge” of the Turner/Jonas breakup, who say Jonas has been shopping around for LA divorce lawyers, celebrity news source People has also learned that Jonas has now allegedly retained a divorce lawyer.

Moreover, Jonas has been spotted a few times recently without his wedding ring, though pictures appear to vary — sometimes it’s on, sometimes it’s off. Turner, who has been filming a TV series in England over the past few months, has not posted anything since her New York nights post, where she can be seen wearing her ring. But then, as everyone knows, a break from posting on Instagram speaks a thousand words.

Last night, though, Jonas was wearing his wedding ring at his gig in Austin, Texas — and a video of a woman, who looks like Turner, at the side of the stage has been circulating on social media.

The pair have yet to comment on the rumours and Turner’s representatives declined to provide a comment to People on the claims that Jonas has retained a divorce lawyer. All we can do is wait to find out, and hope that the DeuxMoi x TMZ x People Magazine machine is broken.